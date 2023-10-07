FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-8 Match-Day Live Chat

Another week of Premier League action is upon us. Fans can look forward to more exciting matches and story lines. Let’s take a look at what’s in store. From key fixtures to notable player performances, we’ll provide you with a comprehensive overview of the week’s footballing events.

Saturday

Luton Town vs Tottenham

Luton Town, unbeaten in 22 of their last 26 home games in all competitions, look to defend their fortress. However, their Premier League form has been shaky, with just one win in seven games with an average of only 0.86 goals per match.

Tottenham on the other hand boasts an impressive nine-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, showing consistency. As the two teams square off, Luton aims to protect their home record, while Tottenham seeks to continue a title-challenging strong run.

prediction: 0-1

~

Burnley vs Chelsea

Chelsea secured only its second Premier League win of the season against Fulham last week, Mudryk and Broja scoring two early goals. The Blues have improved defensively, keeping three clean sheets in their last five games after a streak of 11 conceding. Burnley, led by Vincent Kompany, earned its first win of the season against Luton. Chelsea holds a nine-game unbeaten streak against Burnley in the Premier League.

Prediction: 1-4

~

Everton vs Bournemouth

Everton wants a first home victory this season from hosting winless Bournemouth at Goodison Park. The Toffees look to reverse their recent struggles (suffering four consecutive home defeats and winning just one of their last nine home games across all competitions). Their defense has been shaky, conceding in nine consecutive matches.

Bournemouth has won only twice in 13 games, tending to produce high-scoring away matches — The Cherries have seen over 2.5 goals per in their last four road games, nearly all of them conceded.

prediction: 3-0

~

Fulham vs Sheffield United

Fulham FC has encountered difficulties in the last six EPL game-weeks, finding just one win. Goal-scoring is been a concern, averaging a mere 0.33 goals per home game.

Sheffield United’s performance has taken a downturn (as if that were possible), as the Blades grapple with three consecutive losses across all competitions. Their struggle to secure victories is evident, with just one win in their last ten matches in various competitions.

Both teams are keenly aware of the need to turnaround their fortunes. Fulham seeks to find the back of the net more frequently, while Sheffield United aims to break their string of losses.

Prediction: 3-1

~

Man United vs Brentford

10th-place Man United hosts 14th Brentford. Following back-to-back home defeats in the league and UCL, manager Erik ten Hag is in desperate need of a win. United has a formidable home record, losing only three of their last 36 matches across all competitions. However, they have conceded an average of 1.57 goals per game in the Premier League.

Brentford’s recent form has been less than stellar, with just one win in the last nine matches in all competitions. United’s impressive home record will present a significant challenge.

prediction: 2-1

~

Crystal Palace vs Nott’m Forest

Palace halted a three-match winless streak across all competitions by clinging to a tenacious 0-1 triumph at Old Trafford last weekend. This outcome propelled the Eagles into the upper half of the Premier League standings. Palace has been formidable at home, losing just one of their last eight across all competitions.

Forest’s away form has been underwhelming, with just three wins over the last 24 away matches in all competitions. Additionally, Forest’s recent games have tended to be low-scoring, with fewer 2.5 goals in their last five matches across various competitions.

prediction 0-0

Sunday

Brighton vs Liverpool

Brighton’s recent Premier League matches have been high-scoring affairs, with both teams finding the net in the Seagull’s last 11 games. At home, they’ve displayed resilience, going unbeaten in ten out of their last twelve Premier League matches. Furthermore, they’ve maintained a consistent scoring record, netting at least one goal in each of their last 23 league outings.

On the flip side, Liverpool’s away games have consistently seen both teams scoring in their last six matches across all competitions. In the Premier League, Liverpool has demonstrated strength, losing only three of their last 25 matches. However, when facing Brighton, the Reds have just one victory in their last seven encounters across various competitions.

prediction: 2-3

~

West Ham vs Newcastle

Both squads achieved remarkable outcomes in European competitions midweek, Newcastle netting four goals in an historic victory over renowned Paris Saint-Germain in what will be long remembered as a perfect Champions League evening on Tyneside.

West Ham boasts a three-game winning streak with impressive home scoring, while Newcastle is unbeaten in six matches, keeping clean sheets in three consecutive league games.

prediction: 2-4

~

Wolves vs Aston Villa

Wolves pulled off the impossible last weekend as they upset Man City. They’ve scored in 11 consecutive home matches, with the last four being high-scoring affairs.

The Villans enter the week on a three-game Premier League winning streak, but they’ve struggled against Wolverhampton, winning only one of their last eight meetings. Villa has shown resilience in the Premier League, losing only once in the last six.

Prediction: 2-0

~

Arsenal vs Man City

Arsenal is on an eight-game Premier League unbeaten run, having lost only five of their last 39 league matches. Their recent home games have seen over 2.5 goals, and they’ve scored in their last 12 in all competitions.

Man City remains unbeaten against Arsenal in 15 consecutive league matches and has lost only three of their last forty across all competitions. The Citizens have won their last twelve Premier League encounters with Arsenal and scored in their last 16 league meetings. Additionally, their recent away games have been high-scoring, with more than 2.5 goals in the last four.

Prediction: 1-3

Which games are you anticipating the most? What are your predictions this weekend? Which performances are catching your eye for current and future (barn-door) fantasy shopping? Join us all weekend for plenty of discussion in the comments below!

~