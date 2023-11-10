FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-12 Pre-Deadline Chat

GW-12 precedes the international break which means GW-13 won’t come until November 25th. We’re getting into that time of the season where injuries are coming thick and fast (as well as suspensions!) so this game-week may come too early for some returns. Join us for some early discussion as we prepare for a packed weekend of football!

Saturday

Wolves vs Tottenham

This is the one match that should show confirmed lineups to Fantrax managers (~45 minutes) before their deadline.

No new injury concerns for Wolves with long-term absentees Neto and Bueno due back after the international break. Spurs are suddenly looking light with Udogie and Romero both suspended following their dismissals last time out. Maddison looks set to miss out due to injury and isn’t included in the England squad. Van de Ven also looks set to miss, another casualty of the Chelsea defeat.

~

Arsenal vs Burnley

Odegaard and Nketiah are expected to return from their respective injuries after missing out last time. Saka will face a late fitness test after limping off due in the win over Sevilla. No changes for Burnley.

~

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Olise and Tomkins are expected to return this weekend for their first minutes of the season after overcoming injuries and getting back up to fitness. Onana, Branthwaite and Doucoure are both expected to return for Everton.

~

Man United vs Luton Town

Evans is the only fresh injury concern after suffering a knock in the defeat to Copenhagen. Luton has quite a few players out injured with Bell potentially returning but the rest looking like they’ll be after the break.

~

Bournemouth vs Newcastle

Midfielder Alex Scott came off early last time but should be okay to feature. GW-12 comes too soon for Ryan Frederick’s return. With Newcastle, it’s probably easier to say who’s available rather than out due to a huge absentee list. Guimarães and Tonali are both banned. Isak is out, but Wilson is a slight doubt for this one. Burn and Botman will miss out.

Sunday

Aston Villa vs Fulham

Mings, Buendia and Ramsey remain out while Diego Carlos faces a late fitness test. Fulham’s Adama Traore may return this weekend as he builds his fitness following his injury. Tete is going to be a late call.

~

Brighton vs Sheffield United

Lamptey won’t return until after the international break; Enciso, March and Welbeck are long-term absentees. Dunk looks like a doubt as he’s touch and go for international duty. Estupiñán and Milner face late fitness tests. Sheffield United has a long list of absentees, Hamer and Brewster also doubts for this one.

~

Liverpool vs Brentford

Mac Allister is now suspended after collecting yellow cards, and Van Dijk is expected to return after missing out midweek due to illness. Gravenberch looks to miss out with a knee injury. The only fresh injury concern for Brentford is goalkeeper Flekken who came off at half time in GW-11 with a dead-leg but is expected to return.

~

West Ham vs Nott’m Forest

West Ham came through midweek without issues. Zouma is the only doubt after missing the last three games — He trained during the week, so he may return in some capacity. Toffolo came off early for Forest last time out, but the news remains quiet; Wood and Origi won’t return till after the break.

~

Chelsea vs Man City

Chelsea is in pretty good shape with no new long-term absentees on the physio list (Chilwell, Chalobah, Fofana, Chukwuemeka). Broja may return to the bench as he continues his recovery from a knee injury. Stones will miss out after being omitted from the England squad due to injury. We wait for news on Akanji after he sat out midweek.

~