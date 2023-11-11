FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-12 Live Chat

As we dive into EPL GW-12, anticipation runs high for a weekend filled with football drama. Among the standout clashes, all eyes are on the showdown between Chelsea and Man City, promising a thrilling spectacle.

Saturday

Wolves vs Tottenham

Seeking recovery from a recent defeat to Sheffield United, Wolves host Tottenham, still reeling from a heavy loss to Chelsea and also aiming for redemption. With four wins in the last six meetings against Wolves and currently second in the league, Tottenham is the favored side. Both teams are unbeaten in five of their last six matches, setting the stage for a closely contested fixture. Wolves aim to leverage their home advantage, but Tottenham possesses the quality for a potential narrow victory.

Arsenal FC vs Burnley

Arsenal, currently fourth in the league, seeks redemption against Burnley following a setback against Newcastle. Mikel Arteta aims to narrow the gap behind league leading Man City. Despite recent struggles against Burnley, who have lost five of their last six matches, Arsenal is poised for a comfortable home win.

Prediction 3:0

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Crystal Palace aims to replicate a previous victory. Everton, unbeaten in four of the last five league matches, has shown consistent performance. With each team having two wins and two draws in their last six meetings, this match is expected to be close. Given their current form, a draw seems likely as the two evenly matched sides go head-to-head.

Prediction: 1-1

Manchester United vs Luton Town

Man United aims to return to winning ways after losing three of four matches across all competitions. Erik ten Hag is under pressure to secure a statement victory in this winnable fixture. He needs a rebound against Luton Town after recent setbacks. United boasts a strong home record, losing only five of the last 40 matches, averaging 1.76 goals conceded. Luton struggles away, with only one win in eleven and a tendency for high-scoring affairs, witnessing three goals in their recent three away games in the Premier League.

prediction: 4-1

Bournemouth - Newcastle

Bournemouth faces a challenging task, seeking a home victory against Newcastle United amid a disappointing run of form, losing five of the last six. Newcastle enters with confidence, unbeaten in the last six league outings, eyeing an away win to extend the streak that includes notable victories over Man United and Arsenal. The outcome hangs on Bournemouth's ability to reverse fortunes and Newcastle's pursuit of positive momentum.

prediction: 2-3

Sunday

Aston Villa vs Fulham

Villa, recovering from a setback against Forest, hosts Fulham. Unai Emery's squad, currently fifth in the standings, eyes crucial wins for Champions League qualification.

In contrast, Fulham, positioned 15th and without a win in five of the last six matches, faces the risk of getting pulled into the relegation scrum. Eager for a strong comeback, the Cottagers face a challenging fixture. With Villa winning four of the last six encounters against Fulham, the home team holds the upper hand. The struggling away side is likely to fall short, making a home victory the probable outcome.

prediction: 2-0

Brighton vs Sheffield United

Hosting relegation-threatened Sheffield United, Brighton aims to end a five-match winless streak. Coach Roberto De Zerbi faces pressure, given Brighton's struggles in the last six encounters with Sheffield United. Despite being at the bottom, the Blades secured a notable win against Wolves, sparking interest in their ability to continue the trend. The match is expected to be closely contested, with both teams likely to score, as seen in three of their last five meetings.

Prediction: 3-1

Liverpool vs Brentford

Liverpool, aiming to recover from a draw with Luton Town, faces Brentford at home. Positioned third in the league, Klopp emphasizes the need for a strong performance. Unbeaten in three of the last four meetings, Liverpool seeks vital points for their title challenge. Brentford, encouraged by three consecutive wins, eyes an upset, drawing inspiration from Luton's success against Liverpool. Expect a closely contested match with both teams scoring, given Brentford's recent goal-scoring form.

Prediction:2-1

West Ham vs Nott’m Forest

West Ham, amid a challenging run, aims to reverse recent fortunes with a crucial home win against Forest. Having lost four of the last five matches, David Moyes faces pressure for a turnaround.

Nottingham Forest, boosted by a recent victory against Aston Villa, enters the game seeking to capitalize on improved confidence.

Despite being winless in five of their last six matches, the contest is anticipated to be closely fought. Both teams' defensive struggles suggest an open game with scoring opportunities. Forest's recent defensive record and West Ham's 20 goals-conceded this season hint at a potentially high-scoring encounter.

Prediction:2-2

Chelsea - Manchester City

In the standout fixture of the weekend, Chelsea hosts Manchester City, seeking to capitalize on their recent triumph over Tottenham. Despite City's six-game winning streak against Chelsea, this promises to be closely contested. Both teams, eager for points, are set for an open, high-scoring battle. Chelsea's recent goal-scoring form (six goals in two games) and City's offensive prowess (nine goals in recent matches) elevate this matchup as the premier event.

Prediction:0-4

Which matches will you be watching? Which players are you watching for possible barn-door investment? Please log in and join the chat as the action unfolds in the comments below.

