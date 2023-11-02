Rate My Teams: FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-11

After a busy period of European fixtures as well as the League Cup, I take a look at my teams to see what adjustments can be made in order to advance me through the pack after an average season so far. Overall, I’m happy with the teams (especially mostly avoiding injuries!), but I need those final tweaks to help me climb.

Official FPL

I have one free transfer with 0.6mil in the bank, no changes made so far. Captain’s armband moves back to Haaland after having been with Tottenham’s Son for the last two game-weeks. I’m tempted to drop Udogie, but I may also roll the transfer. It’s tough decision with Bowen on the bench but I feel Europe is a factor and I don’t want to be burned by leaving Mbeumo on the bench again!

Fantrax NMA-11

Pretty much at budget as I moved out Man United assets in order to buy Son Heung-Min. Overall I’m happy with the balance, but I’m willing to punt some potentials!

Fantrax NMA-17

Also pretty much at budget in this team too. I’m Manchester City heavy with City’s “Cherry” fixture, and I’m taking advantage of cheap Man Utd assets in the hope they’ll pay dividends.

Would you consider any other changes in FPL with the free transfer? Any other punts you feel are worth taking in Fantrax? Please log in and let me know in the comments, and then post your own roster, asking the community to “Rate My Team!”

