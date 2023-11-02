EPL GW-11 Fantrax Player Picks

When selecting Fantrax assets I continue to focus on teams playing bottom-four sides. In particular, Sheffield United and Burnley have been abysmal on both sides of the ball, the Blades conceding two or more goals in each game except the opener. So I’ll focus upon the opponents of these bottom-dwelling teams. This week, Man City and Liverpool fit the bill nicely.

The opening game is Fulham FC vs Man United, so you’ll able to see lineups for those teams before hitting save.

Goalkeepers

Emiliano Martinez ($6.93, NOT vs AST)

It was so unlucky last week for Emi not to keep the clean sheet. His price and matchup should place him high on your list if you’re still shopping for a GK this week.

~

Jose Sa’ ( $8.30, SHU vs WOL)

Wolves haven’t lost in five straight. They travel to face the worst team in the league this week, suggesting a strong chance to keep that streak alive. Sa makes saves, and a match against Sheffield United presents a chance for a clean sheet too.

Defenders

Konstantinos Tsimikas ( $3.67, LUT vs LIV)

The fill-in left back for Liverpool is still a bargain. He’s yet to have a major break-out score, but for that price you don’t need a whole lot to get value. He’s back in my squad for sure. I’m also considering Virgil van Dijk if I can find the money. His last five returns are 16.5, 14.5, 6, 21.5, 21.5). I’m just not sure I’ll be able to scrounge up the dough.

~

Joel Ward ($6.80, BUR vs CRY)

This is another choice based on matchup and value, as Palace head to Burnley, who have only scored eight times this season. Ward is the cheapest way into the Palace backline, but like VVD the more expensive Eagles defenders are also viable options.

~

Kyle Walker ($8.58, MCI vs BOU)

Walker has been the steadiest of the City defenders. He gets involved in the attack as much as possible. This is a game where City should completely dominate possession. There’s a strong chance for a clean sheet and returns from both ends of the field.

Midfielders

Dominik Szoboszlai ($12.99, LUT vs LIV)

I’ve mostly stayed away from the Liverpool midfield this season, as I’ve had lots of doubts about them and they aren’t overly productive from a fantasy perspective. Zobo is proving to be somewhat of an exception to this, even if slightly inconsistent. He had a massive game last week. He’s not overly expensive and so worth a look against 18th-place Luton.

~

Julian Alvarez ($15.06, MCI vs BOU)

It’s a sweet home matchup for the defending champs. Alvarez remains on set piece duty, giving him a consistency to his points and a chance at big returns too. Alvarez could be a forward or mid in your lineup. I’m looking at Grealish, Foden, and B.Silva too, but I’m not a mind-reader and I’m not sure what Pep’s rotation will look like.

~

Dwight McNeil ($10.48, EVE vs BHA)

BHA like to play an open game, and McNeil should benefit from that offensively. Despite a hiccup against Liverpool, McNeil has been consistently fantastic as a Fantrax player, scoring double digits in four of the last five, even without a goal and just a single assist.

~

Douglas Luiz ($14.30, NOT vs AST)

Luiz has quietly been putting up points as he runs the Villa midfield. He has five goals on the season, and is on PK duties. He also is putting together solid points even without goals, making him not much of risk. Villa are playing with confidence, and so is he.

Forwards

Hwang Hee-Chan ($9.50, SHU vs WOL)

Unfortunately, Neto is out for a few weeks, so Wolves will have to adjust to that loss — and it’s a big one. Hee-Chan will be asked to help fill the void. He does have six goals on the season, including three in the last four. SHU haven’t been able to cope with EPL attacking players and the Wolves’ forward is playing with confidence.

~

Mo Salah ($20.91, LUT vs LIV)

Salah is a on quite a run with five goals in his last three games. It’s also a great matchup against Luton who have the fourth-worst goals-against record in the EPL. It feels like one of those must-have kind of weekends for Mo. It may come down to deciding between him and Haaland. Are you confident enough in the Norwegian to bring in Jota or Nunez instead of Salah?

~

Ollie Watkins ($18.48, NOT vs AST)

VIlla have won five of six (with a tie as the sixth result). During that stretch they scored three or more goals four times and have scored three or more six times this season. That’s goals in bunches — promising as they face a struggling Nottingham Forest team. Ollie was kept of fthe scoreboard in the 3-1 win last weekend, so I’d expect him to get back again this time around. Diaby is a cheaper but riskier play in this spot too.

How’s your team looking? Cheap options are getting harder to find. There are going to be big decisions to make on where to spend your money. Good luck!