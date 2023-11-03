EPL GW-11 Pre-Deadline Chat

GW-11 presents a wealth of options for fantasy managers, with numerous top-tier attackers such as Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Erling Haaland (Man City), Mo Salah (Liverpool), and Heung Min Son (Tottenham) maintaining impressive form.

Meanwhile, teams like Man United, Newcastle, Nott’m Forest and Chelsea are grappling with injury crises, strategizing squad rotations based on available resources.

We’ve collated all the team news here; check back regularly for the most recent injury and suspension updates.

Last updated: 3 Nov 18:00 GMT

Fulham vs Man United | 4 Nov (Saturday)

EPL GW10 result | Brighton 1 - 1 Fulham | Man Utd 0 - 3 Man City

Adama Traore, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Kenny Tete are on the verge of returning and might feature in this match, while Issa Diop has been ruled out. Carlos Vinicius has no significant issues and is available for this match.

Ten Hag is facing immense pressure after the recent derby defeat, but the growing list of injuries is not helping the situation. Amad Diallo, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, and Luke Shaw are still nursing injuries, while Wan-Bissaka is close to making his return. Casemiro returned midweek but was substituted due to new injury. Varane is fit bull Lindelof may miss through illness. Jadon Sancho remains suspended from the club.

Brentford vs West Ham | 4 Nov (Saturday)

EPL GW-10 result | Chelsea 0 - 2 Brentford | West Ham Utd 0 - 1 Everton

Brentford won an unexpected victory at Stamford Bridge last week. Long-term absentees Rico Henry, Kevin Schade, Joshua Dasilva, and Mikkel Damsgaard remain sidelined, while Lewis-Potter and Shandon Baptiste are making positive progress. Club captain Ivan Toney is still serving a long suspension due to a breach of FA rules.

West Ham is fortunate to have no injury concerns. However, starting midfielders Edson Alvarez and Lucas Paquetta will be unavailable due to accumulated yellow card suspensions.

Burnley vs Crystal Palace | 4 Nov (Saturday)

EPL GW-10 result | Bournemouth 2 - 1 Burnley | Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Tottenham

Each of these teams suffered a narrow defeat last week but now looks to bounce back. On the Burnley side, several players are currently unavailable for the team: Hjalmar Ekdal is injured, Josh Cullen is suspended, Benson Manuel Hedilazio is undergoing assessment for an ankle/foot injury, Lyle Foster is being evaluated due to illness, and Michael Obafemi is still being assessed. There is a possibility that Jordan Beyer could return from injury, however.

At Crystal Palace, James Tomkins and Eberechi Eze are ruled out due to foot strain and thigh injuries respectively. Michael Olise and Dean Henderson are also sidelined due to thigh injuries. Tyrick Mitchell is being assessed for a knock and have the opportunity to return in this match.

Everton vs Brighton | 4 Nov (Saturday)

EPL GW-10 result | West Ham 0-1 Everton | Brighton 1-1 Fulham

Everton is progressing slowly since recovering from an injury crisis. Playing against Brighton can be a good test of how far the Toffees can go this season. Bamidele Alli and Andre Gomes are still ruled out due to injury. Seamus Coleman, dealing with a knee injury, is back in training but will require more time to regain full fitness.

Brighton’s Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck and Solomon March are still sidelined long-term. The match comes too soon for Pervis Estupinan as well. Jakub Moder is also still sidelined with a knee injury, but there is positive news as he has started training with the group. Tariq Lamptey will be available to feature in this match.

Man City vs Bournemouth | 4 Nov (Saturday)

EPL GW-10 result | Man Utd 0 - 3 Man City | Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley

After the dominant victory at Old Trafford last week, City is now set to welcome back Manuel Akanji from suspension, leaving Kevin De Bruyne the only absentee. The formidable squad should be sufficient to win at home against Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, at Bournemouth, Tyler Adams has recently undergone surgery and is expected to be out until next year. Norberto Neto, Ryan Fredericks, and Emiliano Hansen are also currently sidelined but are expected to return after the next international break. Additionally, Lewis Cook is unavailable due to a suspension following a red card, while Darren Randolph remains sidelined due to illness.

Sheffield United vs Wolves | 4 Nov (Saturday)

EPL GW-10 result | Arsenal 5 - 0 Sheffield Utd | Wolves 2 - 2 Newcastle Utd

Sheffield United, currently at the bottom of the league table, is facing significant challenges with an extensive list of absentees. Tom Davies, Chris Basham, and John Egan are all facing lengthy spells on the sidelines, while Max Lowe, William Daugaard Osula, and Oliver McBurnie are expected to be out for another week or two. Anel Ahmedhodzic is also unavailable due to a thigh injury, and Rhys Norrington-Davies has a complex situation with no specified return date. Additionally, Daniel Jebbison is ruled out due to breathing issues, and no specific return dates have been provided for the players.

Meanwhile, Wolves face their own setback with Pedro Neto and Hugo Bueno both expected to return only after the international break, while Ricner Bellegarde is set to make a comeback, and Joseph Hodge remains sidelined until next year.

Newcastle vs Arsenal | 4 Nov (Saturday)

EPL GW-10 result | Wolves 2 - 2 Newcastle Utd | Arsenal 5 - 0 Sheffield Utd

The upcoming match between Newcastle and Arsenal is a much-anticipated standout fixture, offering Newcastle an opportunity to demonstrate ability against a top-tier opponent. However, the Magpies are currently grappling with an injury crisis. Sandro Tonali will be unavailable due to a long-term ban, while the absence of Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy is expected to be prolonged due to necessary operations. Sven Botman and Alexander Isak are projected to make their return following the international break. Elliot Anderson, Lewis Miley, Javier Manquillo, and Matt Targett are all currently ruled out for various reasons.

On the other hand, the visitors’ Emile Smith Rowe is being assessed for an injury sustained in the midweek match, while Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus are set to return after the international break. Jurrien Timber is sidelined for an extended period following surgery.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa | 5 Nov (Sunday)

EPL GW-10 result | Liverpool 3 - 0 Nottingham Forest | Aston Villa 3 - 1 Luton Town

Forest is facing a significant injury crisis, with key players such as Felipe, Danilo, Divock Origi, and Chris Wood not expected to return until after the international break. Meanwhile, Callum Hudson-Odoi will be sidelined until December, and Gonzalo Montiel remains out with a calf injury. Taiwo Awoniyi is fit but is expected to be treated with kid gloves by his gaffer.

On the other hand, Aston Villa, despite their impressive form, will miss Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings for the rest of the season. Alex Moreno has resumed training but Jacob Ramsey will have to wait until after the international break. Jhon Duran Palacio is progressing from an infected toe and might return in the upcoming match.

Luton Town vs Liverpool | 5 Nov (Sunday)

EPL GW-10 result | Aston Villa 3 - 1 Luton Town | Liverpool 3 - 0 Nottingham Forest

Fantasy managers are highly anticipating this game: Powerhouse Liverpool, in great form, visits newcomers at Luton Town. Surpassing expectations, Luton Town is just one point inside the relegation zone.

Luton’s Amari’i Bell and Jordan Clark remain unlikely to play this week, while Sambi Lokonga and Reece Burke are anticipated to return after the international break. Dan Potts and Mads Andersen, unfortunately, continue their recovery process on the sidelines.

On the Liverpool side, there are no expected player returns for this match. Andrew Robertson’s absence is projected to continue until next year, while midfielders Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara are set to come back following the international break. Luis Diaz has trained this week and will be part of the squad, but whether he participates remains uncertain due to the tragic distraction of his parents’ kidnapping in Colombia.

Tottenham vs Chelsea | 6 Nov (Monday)

EPL GW-10 result | Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur | Chelsea 0 - 2 Brentford

The concluding match of the week will showcase the London Derby between league-leading Tottenham and inconsistent Chelsea. Tottenham’s Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies are undergoing late fitness tests and are likely to feature in this match. Ryan Sessegnon is anticipated to return only after the international break, while Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon will remain sidelined until next year. Alfie Malik Whiteman continues to be ruled out with an ankle injury, with no specific return date provided.

On the Chelsea side, Armando Broja and Mykhailo Mudryk are expected to make a comeback for this match, while Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia, and Ben Chilwell will undergo further assessment after the international break. Trevoh Chalobah and Carney Chukwuemeka are both still out of action following recent setbacks, with no specific return dates mentioned. Defender Wesley Fofana is set to miss the remainder of the season.

Stats and info for this article were sourced from premierleague.com

~

Making any last minute changes? Have any late questions? Please log in and post your thoughts in the comments below!

~