FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-11 Live Chat

FPL’s unpredictability in the 2023-24 season presents fantasy managers with additional challenges in GW-11.

Erling Haaland’s recent resurgence with a 16-point haul punished those who doubted the Norwegian’s capabilities. With exciting fixtures on the horizon, let’s delve into the potential match outcomes and previews for each fixture in GW-11.

Saturday

Fulham vs Man United

FWIW, This is the only early game, so Fantrax managers should see confirmed lineups in their countdown hour before their deadline.

Fulham’s recent draw and midweek cup progression has boosted the Cottagers’ confidence. Despite recent struggles, United’s manager faces mounting pressure about the team’s performance and tactics.

Prediction: 1 – 1

~

Brentford v West Ham

Brentford’s consecutive Premier League wins without conceding, against Burnley and Chelsea, have bolstered the Bees’ confidence. Despite back-to-back league losses, West Ham’s strong performance against Arsenal should boost the Gunners’ morale as they aim to return to winning ways. A draw seems probable for this encounter, given the teams’ recent form.

Prediction: 1 – 1

~

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Burnley’s ongoing struggles this season saw them concede to Bournemouth, followed by a 3-0 loss to Everton in the Carabao Cup, heightening pressure on manager Vincent Kompany. Crystal Palace’s recent winless streak, including a loss to Tottenham, emphasizes the Eagles’ desperation.

Prediction: 0 – 1

~

Everton v Brighton

Everton’s recent string of victories without conceding, three out of four matches across all competitions, has instilled a sense of confidence. In contrast, Brighton’s four-match winless streak in the Premier League has led to a drop to seventh. Despite their eagerness to return to winning ways, Roberto De Zerbi’s team might have to settle for a draw in this upcoming fixture.

Prediction: 0 – 2

~

Man City vs Bournemouth

City’s recent three-game winning streak, including a victory in the Manchester Derby, follows Rodri’s return from suspension. Bournemouth’s first EPL win against Burnley was overshadowed by midweek Carabao Cup elimination by Liverpool. Man City is poised for a dominant performance in this fixture, so much so that Pep Roulette is on the cards :o

Prediction: 3 – 0

~

Sheffield United v Wolves

The hosts’ losing streak continued with a sixth defeat against Arsenal, leaving the Blades with just one point this season. They’ve failed to score in their last three encounters against Wolves.

Wolves demonstrated their resilience in their recent game against Newcastle, securing a 2-2 draw and extending their unbeaten run to five matches in the league. They enter the next fixture with strong expectations of securing a win.

Prediction: 0 – 0

~

Newcastle v Arsenal

Newcastle’s recent victory against Man United in the Carabao Cup provided a much-needed boost after two matches without a win. Despite taking the lead twice in their last fixture against Wolves, Eddie Howe’s team had to settle for a single point.

Arsenal’s strong performance against Sheffield United was overshadowed by their midweek elimination from the Carabao Cup by London rival West Ham. Mikel Arteta will have a full-strength lineup to deliver a better performance in the upcoming match. A competitive encounter is expected, with neither team likely to be happy with just one point.

Prediction: 2 – 2

Sunday

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest’s winless streak of six Premier League matches continued with a decisive loss to Liverpool. Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s strong start under Unai Emery persisted with a convincing win over Luton Town. Forest has drawn the last three matches at home, while Villa’s unbeaten run of six league games sets the stage for an engaging fixture.

Prediction: 0 – 2

~

Luton Town v Liverpool

Luton’s recent draw and defeat place it just above relegation. Liverpool’s consecutive victories solidify its position. The upcoming match is their first competitive meeting in over a decade, with the away side expected to dominate.

Prediction: 0 – 3

Monday

Tottenham v Chelsea

Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace preserved the Spurs’ unbeaten start, while Chelsea’s recent victory over Blackburn was a disaster, keeping in mind their inconsistent league performance. With Spurs appearing to hold a stronger position, they are anticipated to claim victory in the upcoming London derby.

Prediction: 3 – 0

~

What are your predictions this weekend? Which performances are catching your eye for current and future fantasy shopping? Any special differentials you have eyes on? Join us all weekend for plenty of discussion in the comments below!

PS: All you Yanks who are behind Europe and the UK in “falling back” to standard time, please remember:

1) Your time diffs are an hour smaller than usual at deadline time.

2) Remember to change your clocks on Sunday morning!

We will be back to the usual time-diff between Europe and the States when we dive into MD-4 of the UEFA Champions League. Don’t miss it!

~