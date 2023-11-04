NMA’s UCL MD-4 Article Stream

Bayern, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Inter, Man City, RB Leipzig, Barcelona and Porto are all in position to lock their spots in the Round of 16 by winning their respective matches in MD-4. Some of the clubs will need a favorable result in the other match of the same group, but most can qualify with only a victory.
The group of death grows ever competitive — Struggling AC Milan will host PSG in an all out match to stay alive, and Newcastle will look to return the favor to Dortmund of a home loss in MD-3.
Man United lost two domestic matches with 0-3 scorelines to drop deeper in the league and drop out of the Carabao cup. But then Ten Hag’s men nicked a stoppage-time victory away at Fulham today before flying to Copenhagen in a possibly season-defining week.
NMA’s authors will be publishing UCL fantasy content to help your quest for glory. You can find it all right here under one cover. By kickoff time, the UK, Europe and the USA should all have fallen back to Standard Time (USA falls back tonight/Sunday morning) , so most fantasy managers should see familiar time differences — YMMV.
Tuesday 7-Nov 17:45 GMT:
Tuesday 7-Nov 20:00 GMT:
- Lazio vs Feyenoord
- FC Porto vs Antwerp
- Man City vs Young Boys
- AC Milan vs PSG
- Atletico Madrid vs Celtic
- Crvena Zvezda vs RB Leipzig
Wednesday 8-Nov 17:45 GMT:
- Real Sociedad vs Benfica
- Napoli vs Union Berlin
Wednesday 8-Nov 20:00 GMT:
- Copenhagen vs Man United
- RB Leipzig vs Inter Milan
- Bayern vs Galatasaray
- Arsenal vs Sevilla
- PSV vs Lens
- Real Madrid vs Braga