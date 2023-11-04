NMA’s UCL MD-4 Article Stream

Bayern, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Inter, Man City, RB Leipzig, Barcelona and Porto are all in position to lock their spots in the Round of 16 by winning their respective matches in MD-4. Some of the clubs will need a favorable result in the other match of the same group, but most can qualify with only a victory.

The group of death grows ever competitive — Struggling AC Milan will host PSG in an all out match to stay alive, and Newcastle will look to return the favor to Dortmund of a home loss in MD-3.

Man United lost two domestic matches with 0-3 scorelines to drop deeper in the league and drop out of the Carabao cup. But then Ten Hag’s men nicked a stoppage-time victory away at Fulham today before flying to Copenhagen in a possibly season-defining week.

NMA’s authors will be publishing UCL fantasy content to help your quest for glory. You can find it all right here under one cover. By kickoff time, the UK, Europe and the USA should all have fallen back to Standard Time (USA falls back tonight/Sunday morning) , so most fantasy managers should see familiar time differences — YMMV.

Tuesday 7-Nov 17:45 GMT:

Dortmund vs Newcastle

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona

Tuesday 7-Nov 20:00 GMT:

Lazio vs Feyenoord

FC Porto vs Antwerp

Man City vs Young Boys

AC Milan vs PSG

Atletico Madrid vs Celtic

Crvena Zvezda vs RB Leipzig

Wednesday 8-Nov 17:45 GMT:

Real Sociedad vs Benfica

Napoli vs Union Berlin

Wednesday 8-Nov 20:00 GMT: