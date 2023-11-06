UCL MD-4: Rate My Team

I’ve dropped a bit across leagues, but I’m still feeling solid about the season.

Match Day 3

66 points wasn’t as good as I’d hoped. My front line came through with four total goals and an assist. Harry Kane proved a worthy captain choice.

Except for Jude Bellingham’s goal and the assist from Barrenetxea, the rest were pretty mediocre. Defensively, I didn’t get a single clean sheet. That’s a contrast from how my defense had been performing. I didn’t see news of the Kounde injury before making my final transfers, and Acerbi didn’t make the starting lineup. Consequently, I didn’t have backup as needed.

Match Day 4

I’m making two transfers based on injuries. Erling Haaland has been replaced, as has Martin Odegaard.

I’ve brought in Vini Junior and Saka as my two transfers for the week. I’ve kept the rest of the lineup as is. I was tempted to make some major changes with a chip, but with the matchups riding as they are, I’m happy enough.

I’m giving Mbappe the armband on Tuesday, knowing I have Kane waiting in the wings.

Poll Rate PPQ’s UCL Match Day 4 Team Incredible

Good

Mid

Poor

Very bad vote view results 0% Incredible (0 votes)

60% Good (3 votes)

20% Mid (1 vote)

20% Poor (1 vote)

0% Very bad (0 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

What do you think of my UCL squad? Do you have questions about your own?

