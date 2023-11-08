EPL GW-12 FPL Player Picks

Wow, what a gameweek! I know myself and millions of other FPL managers around the world wish GW-11 never happened. Blanks for popular captain picks Haaland, Salah and Son were complimented by blanks for popular selections like Cash, Areola, Saka, Watkins, Alvarez and many more. It was probably the most shambolic full game-week since the inception of FPL, one that many fantasy managers would like to forget.

With the memory still fresh in our minds, let’s quickly run through our player picks for GW-12 that might tell us that regular service has been restored.

Goalkeepers

David Raya (£4.8m, Arsenal FC v Burnley)

Despite not featuring in the first four games of the season, Raya is joint second with Allison and Ederson in the race for the Premier League Golden Gloves. While the loanee from Brentford has been called into question a number of times this season, he retains the confidence of Mikel Arteta and is expected to be in goal this weekend. After conceding last week while making no saves, Raya is one of those stars needing to redeem himself, and lowly Burnley may be just the tonic he needs.

Sam Johnstone (£4.6m, Crystal Palace v Everton)

The surprising early leader in the race for the Premier League Golden Gloves race picked up his fifth clean sheet in just eleven games last week against Burnley. The shot-stopper is the best-performing goalkeeper in the FPL this season, alongside Alisson Becker with 49 points.

Defenders

Harry Maguire (£4.2m, Man United v Luton Town)

Maguire helped secure a second shutout in just four starts for the Red Devils. The usually shaky Maguire has looked solid in recent weeks and seems to have helped improve a Man United defense that managed only one clean sheet in its six games this season. Caveat: Man U shipped four goals to minnow Copenhagen in midweek UCL play.

Trippier (£7.0m, Bournemouth v Newcastle)

Trippier once again rewarded his owners with a clean sheet and three bonus points in what was a terrible game-week for millions of managers. The most-owned defender has picked up from where he stopped last season.

Ben White (£5.7m, Arsenal FC v Burnley)

We double up on Gunners defense due to the quality of the opposition this weekend. While Burnley has been leaky at the back, they have also struggled upfront, scoring just eight goals in eleven games this season.

Midfielders

Son (£9.6m, Wolves v Tottenham)

With James Maddison injured and unlikely to face Wolves this weekend, manager Ange Postecoglou will rely upon Son to spearhead the Spurs’ attack. The South Korean has been in good form this season, scoring eight and assisting one in the absence of the departed Harry Kane.

Bukayo Saka (£8.6m, Arsenal v Burnley)

Third best-performing midfielder in FPL, Bukayo Saka endured an underwhelming performance in the controversial one-nil defeat to Newcastle last week. However, the Gunners now welcome struggling newcomers Burnley to the Emirates. Burnley sits 19th, having conceded a massive 27 goals in just 11 games this season, the second poorest defensive record in the league.

Eberechi Eze (£6.1m, Crystal Palace v Everton)

Eze announced his return from long-term injury with an assist for the Eagles’ second goal in the two-nil victory over Burnley. Brought on as a sub, Eze added something extra to Crystal Palace’s attack, so he will be expected to shoulder the creative burden in the next games.

Bruno Fernandes (£8.3m, Manchester United v Luton)

Fernandes gifted Ten Hag’s side a much-needed win with a goal in the last minute of normal time against Fulham FC. Fernandes tops the Man United goalscorers list with three goals alongside the reinvented McTominay.

Mo Salah (£12.9m, Liverpool v Brentford)

Because editor Jeff picked him in both of his Fantrax rosters last week, Salah failed to provide an attacking contribution for just the second time this season. The result was a shock one-all draw at Luton. The Egyptian international has scored eight and assisted four in just eleven games this season, and he will be eager to return to scoring ways if we can convince Jeff to drop him before Liverpool hosts Brentford at Anfield this weekend.

Bryan Mbuemo (£6.8m, Liverpool v Brentford)

Mbuemo continued his brilliant run by scoring or assisting a goal for the third consecutive game last week. The Cameroonian has spearheaded Brentford’s return to form that has seen them win their last three games and rise to ninth on the log.

Mo Kudus (£6.5m, West Ham v Nott’m Forest)

Kudus scored the goal of the month and, by extension, a goal of the season contender in the 3-2 defeat to Brentford last week. The goal was his second in the league this season and the fifth in all competitions for West Ham since his move from Ajax.

Striker

Erling Haaland (£14m, Chelsea v Manchester City)

Haaland broke the hearts of millions of FPL managers when he failed to appear for the second half of Man City’s 6-1 drubbing of Bournemouth last week due to an injury. Millions of managers breathed a huge sigh of relief when pictures of him were released training with the squad ahead of Champions League games, and he also went ahead to score twice in the three-nil win over Young Boys.

What are your plans this week? What holes have been ripped in your roster by injuries and/or suspensions? Whom are you adding and removing? Whom will you captain? Will it still be Haaland or Salah? Any differentials catching your eye? Any wildcard thoughts? Please log in and let us know in the comment section below!

