Best EPL GW-12 FPL Differentials

Premier League GW-12 presents a thrilling array of fixtures. We’re examining potential differentials to offer you a competitive edge against your fellow fantasy managers.

Cameron Archer (£4.5m, Brighton vs Sheffield United)

Ownership 9.3%

With consistent form and a notable performance in the recent 2-1 win over Wolves, Archer has surpassed the 9-point mark in four of his last seven games. Having secured the maximum three bonus points in two Premier League matches this season, the 21-year-old should continue his momentum in upcoming fixtures against Brighton (A), Bournemouth (H), and Burnley (A).

~

Pau Torres (£4.6m, Aston Villa vs Fulham)

Ownership 3.9%

Pau Torres consistently plays 90 minutes under Unai Emery. Villa aims to recover from the recent defeat at Forest. As the Villans host a Fulham side recently struggling to score, expect the home side to press an advantage.

~

Hwang Hee-chan (£5.5m, Wolves vs Tottenham)

Ownership 5.0%

Hwang Hee-chan is emerging as a crucial asset for FPL managers, particularly with still relatively low ownership. With an impressive tally of eight goal contributions (6 goals plus 2 assists) and consistent accumulation of significant attacking points per game, he presents a valuable addition to any fantasy team.

~

Anthony Gordon (£5.7m, Bournemouth vs Newcastle)

Ownership 8.4%

Anthony Gordon’s recent contributions have been vital for Newcastle. He played full minutes in the last two games, including his appearance in the Dortmund UCL mid-week game in Germany. Considering Bournemouth’s current form, Gordon is poised to make a significant impact in the upcoming fixture.

~

Evan Ferguson (£6.0m, Brighton vs Sheffield United)

Ownership 7.9%

Ferguson could be a valuable alternative for fantasy managers. Ferguson’s upcoming fixtures against Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest offer scoring opportunities. Priced at just 6.0, and with the ability to score big points, as seen, Ferguson provides an accessible downgrade option for managers with available transfers or considering their wildcard selection.

Any differential you got in your team? Any of these differentials you plan to acquire? Any differential you have an eye on? Do you feel like combining a chip with any of these selections? Please log in and share your thoughts in the comments!

~