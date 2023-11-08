EPL GW-12 Article Stream

Chelsea FC vs Tottenham to end GW-11 was one of the wildest games of football I’ve ever watched. In the end, Spurs suffered their first loss, and more importantly for them, some injuries and suspensions. It looks like James Maddison might have escaped anything major, but Micky van de Ven will be out for a while, as will Richarilson. Add two suspensions to the list, and there will be some shuffling required against Wolves.

The loss vaults undefeated Man City to the top of table.

The bottom four stayed the same, even as Sheffield United grabbed a first win of the season against the Neto-less Wolves. Each team in the bottom four is facing a top-seven team this week. Every point, and even each goal could be huge for each team.

Let the games begin! Good luck!

GW-12 Fixtures

Saturday 11-November

Wolves vs Tottenham

Arsenal FC vs Burnley

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Man United vs Luton Town

Bournemouth vs Newcastle

Sunday 12-November

Aston Villa vs Fulham FC

Brighton vs Sheffield United

West Ham vs Nott’m Forest

Liverpool vs Brentford

Chelsea vs Man City

