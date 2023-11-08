EPL GW-12 Article Stream

Chelsea FC vs Tottenham to end GW-11 was one of the wildest games of football I’ve ever watched. In the end, Spurs suffered their first loss, and more importantly for them, some injuries and suspensions. It looks like James Maddison might have escaped anything major, but Micky van de Ven will be out for a while, as will Richarilson. Add two suspensions to the list, and there will be some shuffling required against Wolves.
The loss vaults undefeated Man City to the top of table.
The bottom four stayed the same, even as Sheffield United grabbed a first win of the season against the Neto-less Wolves. Each team in the bottom four is facing a top-seven team this week. Every point, and even each goal could be huge for each team.
Let the games begin! Good luck!
GW-12 Fixtures
Saturday 11-November
- Wolves vs Tottenham
- Arsenal FC vs Burnley
- Crystal Palace vs Everton
- Man United vs Luton Town
- Bournemouth vs Newcastle
Sunday 12-November
- Aston Villa vs Fulham FC
- Brighton vs Sheffield United
- West Ham vs Nott’m Forest
- Liverpool vs Brentford
- Chelsea vs Man City
NMA EPL GW-12 Publication Schedule
Here’s the week ahead:
- Wed 11/8: EPL GW12 Best Differentials
- Wed 11/8: EPL GW12 FPL Player Picks
- Thur 11/9: EPL GW12 Fantrax Player Picks
- Fri 11/10: GW12 Pre-Deadline Chat
- Sat 11/11: GW12 Live Chat
