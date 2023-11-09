Fantrax EPL GW-12 Player Picks

We get one more EPL game-week before November’s international break. At least the break isn’t as long as in 2022! (That was the World Cup in Qatar, remember?)

As the EPL season unfolds, newcomers from the summer transfer window, including Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson and Man City’s Jeremy Doku, are demonstrating productive signs of integration. Fantasy managers can prioritize these players (caveat: Doku is subject to Pep Roulette) while also considering replacements for any sidelined players due to injuries or suspensions.

Our only early match is Wolves at Tottenham, so those are the two lineups we should see before our Fantrax deadline on Saturday. Come back to NMA for the Pre-Deadline Chat in the countdown hour to see those and talk over other late breaking news!

EPL GW-12 Fantrax Fixtures Date MATCH TIME (GMT) Date MATCH TIME (GMT) Nov 11 (Sat) Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur 12:30 Nov 11 (Sat) Arsenal vs Burnley 15:00 Nov 11 (Sat) Crystal Palace vs Everton 15:00 Nov 11 (Sat) Manchester United vs Luton Town 15:00 Nov 11 (Sat) Bournemouth vs Newcastle United 17:30 Nov 12 (Sun) Aston Villa vs Fulham 14:00 Nov 12 (Sun) Brighton vs Sheffield United 14:00 Nov 12 (Sun) Liverpool vs Brentford 14:00 Nov 12 (Sun) West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest 14:00 Nov 12 (Sun) Chelsea vs Manchester City 16:30

Goalkeepers

David Raya ( $8.04, Arsenal vs Sheffield Utd )

Despite suffering a zero-save, negative points defeat last week, Raya swiftly recovered for a clean sheet victory in midweek UEFA Champions League action. Raya should replicate this result against Sheffield United at home.

~~

Emiliano Martinez ( $6.13 Villa vs Fulham )

Fulham is one of the teams that has scored the fewest goals in the league (a paltry 9 goals in 11 matches). Martinez has the opportunity to rectify last week’s errors and extend Villa’s record of successive home wins.

~~

Defenders

Harry Maguire ( $6.36, Man Utd vs Luton Town )

Man United might not be at peak currently, but what a turnaround season it has been for Harry Maguire! From being nearly sold, he is now making significant contributions in defense week after week, regaining his confidence on the pitch. With favorable fixtures, his less-expensive teammate Aaron Wan-Bissaka ($5.66) is also worth considering!

~~

Emerson Royal ( $6.29, Wolves vs Tottenham )

Tottenham suffered a significant setback in last week’s match, losing three of four starting defenders. However, this creates an opportunity for rotational players to step up and contribute to the team. Emerson Royal is expected to start, and based on his past record, he will earn phantom points in Fantrax. Eric Dier ($2.24) is another option (and dirt cheap).

~~

Pau Torres ( $7.74 Villa vs Fulham )

Given Villa’s home record, all Villans could be on the radar of fantasy managers. Pau Torres, with consistent contributions, stands out as one of the most affordable options in the league, especially during the long-term injury of Tyrone Mings. For those with a more flexible budget, Lucas Digne ($11.00) could be viable.

~~

Midfielders

Mohammed Kudus ( $4.57, West Ham vs Nott’m Forest )

Kudus has displayed notable improvement over the first quarter of the season, producing some magic after taking some time to settle. Thus he remains an affordable option, contributing with goals and assists from the flank. Fantrax managers should monitor him closely to capture his current price before further increase.

~~

Kaoru Mitoma ( $11.72, Brighton vs Sheffield Utd )

Given Sheffield United’s league-leading number of goals conceded (30 GA in 11 matches), one of the league’s most skilled wingers has an excellent opportunity to showcase his talent!

~~

Douglas Luiz ( $14.43, Aston Villa vs Fulham )

Luiz’s knack for scoring from distance poses a significant threat to opponents. Moreover, he serves as the primary penalty and free-kick taker for the team, adding further fantasy value.

~~

Gabriel Martinelli ( $10.82, Arsenal vs Burnley )

Martinelli successfully completed an entire game without being substituted for the first time since his return from injury. With Nketiah potentially sidelined due to an injury, there is a greater likelihood for Martinelli to secure significant playing time this weekend. Considering Arsenal’s upcoming match against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium, the fixture seems promising for the team to carry UCL victory momentum forward into the EPL.

~~

Forwards

Mo Salah ( $20.60, Liverpool vs Brentford )

Salah might come with a high price tag, but he consistently proves to be a valuable asset, especially when Liverpool plays at Anfield. He has maintained an impressive record, finding the net in every league match held at home this season, tallying six goals in five matches.

~~

Rasmus Hojlund ( $2.43, Man United vs Luton Town )

Hojlund may not have scored in the league, but his status as the top scorer in the UCL indicates his potential to find the back of the net. With an upcoming match at home against Luton Town, one of the more favorable fixtures in the league, Hojlund is expected to end his goal drought.

~~

Stats and info for this article were sourced from premierleague.com and fantrax.com.

~~

A quarter+ of the season into our campaign, how are your Fantrax squads shaping up? Have they stabilized , or are you churning every week? Do you see your tactics for NMA-11 and NMA17 diverging, or are they very similar? Please log in and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

~