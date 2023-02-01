Fantrax EPL GW-22 Player Picks: Friday Deadline

There was a flurry of transfer activity in the final hours of the January window, and there were even some teams not named Chelsea involved.

Between the new players and the double game, there should be several ways to differentiate your team from others.

Fortunately for Fantrax managers, the first game of the week is Chelsea vs Fulham on Friday, so we get confirmed lineups including this newly armed and operational Chelsea squad hosting a West London derby... versus a Fulham side sitting above the Blues.

Goalkeepers

David de Gea ($12.70, MUN v CRY, MUN v LEE)

The Man United keeper with a mini-dgw is the clear pick of the litter this week. United has won eight straight home games, including five shut outs while conceding only three goals in that run (one each to Arsenal, Liverpool, and Man City). Against two bottom-half teams, you have to like DDG’s chances for at least one clean sheet if not two.

~

Illan Meslier ($7.22, NOT v LEE, MUN v LEE)

The Leeds keeper is much cheaper than DDG, and he has two away fixtures, including the one against the rampant Red Devils. He’s often called upon to make saves, so I’m not relying on clean sheets, but there are potential points here.

~

Note: $1 Wayne Hennessey will most likely be replaced by new signing Keylor Navas who is too pricey for my liking this week. But watch Navas when salaries recalculate for GW-23.

Defenders

Aaron Wan-Bissaka ($3.82, MUN v CRY, MUN v LEE)

Luke Shaw will get more love and be on many teams, but AWB has earned better in three of the last four games, and the price difference matters. Even if Obi-Wan plays only once (and I think he’ll play twice), you aren’t breaking your budget.

~

Maximilian Wober ($1.00, NOT v LEE, MUN v LEE)

The new central defender helped Leeds United earn a rare shutout against Brentford in his first start. He doesn’t need much to return value over two games. He has 13 points, so he’s worth a look if you want to spend elsewhere. He also has three shots in just 112 minutes of action. Robin Koch is suspended too, meaning Wober should be a lock to start at least the first match of the mini-DGW.

Midfielders

Marcus Rashford ($13.29, MUN v CRY, MUN v LEE)

It’s hard not not to have him in your squad in his form. He has five goals in his last six appearances. What else do you need to know?

~

Bruno Fernandes ($13.78, MUN v CRY, MUN v LEE)

I normally shy away from recommending two teammates like this, but Bruno’s form and Rashford’s go together. With a double game week following seven straight games of 9.5 or more points, this is good money. Plus he has notched a goal or assist in his each of the last five. With Eriksen out, Bruno and maybe Rashford will find additional set pieces to take. Why choose between them if you can have both?

~

Rodrigo ($12.39, NOT v LEE, MUN v LEE)

He’s Leeds’ best attacking player. He’s going to earn points when he plays. 10 goals is solid output as well. That’s an average of a goal every two games, and there are two games...

~

Kaoru Mitoma ($7.36, BHA vs BOU)

He can’t stop scoring and he’s putting up consistent points now. He’s got four goals in six, and double digit points in all of those but one. Streaking Brighton gets a tasty home match against Bournemouth — the worst goals-against tally in the EPL.

~

Mykhailo Mudryk ($1.00, CHE vs FUL)

He looked lively in his first appearance for Chelsea, earning +5 Fantrax points in 34 minutes. Of the transfers for Chelsea, he’s the one I’m looking at the most... for now. You’ll get to see lineups before making a final call here.

Forwards

Ivan Toney ($19.50, BRE vs SOU)

I’m thinking Toney bounces back after his goal scoring slump (meaning, he didn’t score last game after scoring in four straight, including a brace), since he faces the last place and defense-averse Southampton team.

~

Eddie Nketiah ($4.93, EVE vs ARS)

Nketiah has been just what Arsenal has needed to step in for Jesus. And what a goal to beat Man United! He’s still under $5. Everton continues to just give up goals.

~

Note: I assume you have Erling Haaland, and I’m looking at a 5th mid or a fourth defender this week.

How heavily are you stocking up on double-gamers given only two sides to pick from? Please register and then post your thoughts/questions in the comments below!

~