NMA-11 Cup: Qualifying Round Results and Round-1 Draw

Double game-week 22 saw the start of the NMA-11 Cup, the second Fantrax F-11 cup of the season. GW-22 featured the qualifying round, with the 64 ‘non-league’ teams (those ranked 93-156 in our NMA league at the end of GW20) fighting to win their way into the first round proper.

Many, if not most, of these low-ranked teams are ghost squads that have been abandoned by their managers, but despite this there were still some decent scores among them. And because of the head-to-head format of this cup, you are never safe regardless of your league ranking.

Here are the qualifying round results in full:

NMA-11 Cup Qualifying Round ﻿Eqivalent team Team Score : Score Team Eqivalent team ﻿Eqivalent team Team Score : Score Team Eqivalent team Halifax Town The Mighty Maxio 67.5 : 52 Nerauzzurri Brackley Town Farnborough Town Onana_Whatshisname 49.5 : 65.5 Team christopherm1 Darlington Scunthorpe United Team 3timelucky 104.5 : 47 OOMUNGA Leamington FC Dagenham & Redbridge 2NE1 71 : 47 SIMPLY THE BEST Worthing Bradford Park Avenue RenLowe 68 : 58.5 AdaptPremie 11 Chippenham Town York City Haaland Oates 110 : 29.5 ivan4eg Chorley Eastleigh BOOMSHAKALAKAS 59 : 108.5 Bumbling Bois Dorking Wanderers Eastbourne Borough Burkingham FC 43.5 : 55.5 Baltimore Oreos Slough Town Chester FC Team donnelly2007 108 : 48 The_Tito Spennymoor Town Southend United [TyF] SAROMAGDEN84 137.5 : 111 Easton FC Chelmsford City Hampton & Richmond Arsenal FC 25.5 : 70 Team tampatonz Curzon Ashton Kidderminster Harriers PAOK 54.5 : 47.5 Nutty United Maidenhead United Yeovil Town Cactus Functus 118 : 45 [TyF] KOBRADOVICH Ebbsfleet Aldershot Town Team G2FC 119 : 67.5 Liverpool1 Havant & Waterlooville Scarborough Athletic Le Titans 11 87 : 34 Chudley Cannons Dulwich Hamlet Tonbridge Angels Tsing Yi PPL 40.5 : 31 Team sean_mck23 Buxton Barnet Team Galbally 131 : 35.5 Joeyis Gloucester City Bath City Toni's Win. 56.5 : 81 Christian Soldiers Wealdstone Banbury United Vidukas Bar and Grill 105.5 : 111 Bottlers Torquay United Boston United Toonami 77.5 : 98.5 Awthena FC Boreham Wood Alfreton Town Red4Ever 26 : 46 Team intheorist King's Lynn Town Braintree Town NBSVV11 63 : 50 dolarich Solihull Moors Fylde XMEN1892 81 : 42 Binchokeo FC Welling United Oxford City Team Conoo3 49.5 : 36 Voetbal FC Dover Athletic Southport West Spam United 69 : 62 JjamMCFC 22 Taunton Town Peterborough Sports Brisa 63.5 : 55 Team BrotherGreat Wrexham Woking Andy (Salary) Capp 86 : 138.5 Crossfire Hurricane Dartford Altrincham FC Goldie 90 : 109 Team DongRom Oldham Athletic Bromley EPL GALACTICO'S 61 : 41 FatmanCartman FC Hereford United Notts County Vicenza Calcio 48.5 : 71.5 Spoonthumb FC Hemel Hempstead Town St Albans City Scootlands 58.5 : 50 Ngolo Ngolo Kante Gateshead Chesterfield Team wengc1980 127 : 65 LatchKeyKid Maidstone United

The highest scorer among these teams was Crossfire Hurricane. Ranked 120 at the end of GW20, they managed to score among the top 40 for the week. They included only two double-game players, although those were two of the best in Rashford and Fernandez. This team also had Mitoma, Kepa, Tete and Badiashile who all scored in double figures. This looks like a dangerous team, despite their lowly league position, and their opponent Andy (Salary) Capp was well beaten by 138.5 to 86.

The week’s biggest winning margin was 95.5 points (a total that over half of these teams didn’t even reach), with Team Galbally strolling past Joeyis by 131 to 35.5. The poor performers in this side included Allison, Almiron and Salah for a combined score of minus 7 points. That was further compounded by the inclusion of Foden and Cancelo, neither of whom played (and the latter was hardly likely to, given that he’s moved to Bayern Munich on loan).

There were no really close matches, with the tightest margin being 5.5 points as Bottlers failed to live up to their name in a 111 : 105.5 win over Vidukas Bar and Grill. Amazingly, Bottlers also featured in the closest match of last years qualifying round! The losers here were pretty unfortunate to fall despite such a solid score. But they were not the unluckiest team of the round, since Easton FC scored 111 points and yet still ended up on the losing side since their opponents [TyF] SAROMAGDEN84 racked up 137.5 points.

The luckiest team of the round, ie, the lowest scoring winner, was Tsing Yi PPL who scored only 40.5 points, but were mightily fortunate to come up against Team sean_mck23 who managed only 31 points. The winner here looks like an abandoned team, not having changed for many weeks and currently including long-term injury absentees Dean Henderson and Gabriel Jesus. Their opponents in the next round will surely be looking forward to an easy win?

So, 32 teams have made it through qualifying and are now joined in Round 1 by the teams who qualified in positions 45 - 92 as of GW20 (the League 1 and League 2 teams). Here is the draw for Round 1 (remember that if you qualified as a Premier League or Championship team, you can relax and wait until Round 3 before you enter the fray).

NMA-11 Cup Round 1 fixtures ﻿Eqivalent team Team v Team Eqivalent team ﻿Eqivalent team Team v Team Eqivalent team Wycombe Wanderers Team Stijnen v Ledang LFC Sutton United Peterborough United Kostas Hotspurs v Team Galbally Barnet Lincoln City 1Arsenal v Team tampatonz Curzon Ashton Southport West Spam United v Team donnelly2007 Chester FC Northampton Town Team CathalDonnelly v Tolaria Port Vale Bradford City Team StuB v Team JBautista125 Fleetwood Town Leyton Orient PPQ v Cactus Functus Yeovil Town AFC Wimbledon Cikupa Fantasy v Team 3timelucky Scunthorpe United Grimsby Town Real Madrid v Lua Lua Cambridge United Accrington Stanley Pigs F.C v Team Baziu Crewe Alexandra Southend United [TyF] SAROMAGDEN84 v Team christopherm1 Darlington Hartlepool United Bilbao Baggins v Aletico JP Bristol Rovers Barrow HardasChuck v [TyF] Nunezbian MK Dons Wealdstone Christian Soldiers v Team wengc1980 Chesterfield Swindon Town I Toooold You!!! v Bravo United Stevenage Colchester United teamanjewood v 2NE1 Dagenham & Redbridge Cheltenham Town Hooligans United v Kavedas Morecambe Plymouth Argyle Ultimate AGFC v FC Hothouses Portsmouth Forest Green Rovers Team redstoglory v [TyF] Ragasaki Bolton Wanderers Aldershot Town Team G2FC v Bumbling Bois Dorking Wanderers Halifax Town The Mighty Maxio v juve Harrogate Town Peterborough Sports Brisa v Le Titans 11 Scarborough Athletic York City Haaland Oates v Fight to the Last Ukrainian Salford City Sheffield Wednesday Team MIFFY_FC v Tsing Yi PPL Tonbridge Angels Oldham Athletic Team DongRom v XMEN1892 Fylde Newport County Team mmdan112 v Team Conoo3 Oxford City Derby County Ano's team 2022/23 v Team taquito Stockport County Tranmere Rovers ☘️Allez Allez Allez v [TyF] London_FC Walsall Hemel Hempstead Town Spoonthumb FC v Scootlands St Albans City Charlton Athletic [TyF] INGU Academy v Team saxo Ipswich Town Gillingham MKH v Team intheorist King's Lynn Town Dartford Crossfire Hurricane v SuperPatco Shrewsbury Town Bromley EPL GALACTICO'S v Team BlueBloodedx Burton Albion Torquay United Bottlers v Haalandaise Oxford United Boreham Wood Awthena FC v RenLowe Bradford Park Avenue Crawley Town Team JenJen11 v AKC Mansfield Town Doncaster Rovers Team c444si v PAOK Kidderminster Harriers Carlisle United Team Pikey666 v Baltimore Oreos Slough Town Exeter City Omonoia FC v Nic Rochdale Barnsley Paphos Toffees v NBSVV11 Braintree Town

With the qualifying round behind us, Round 1 will take place in GW24, which at the time of writing is a single game week for all Premier League clubs. With teams entering the competition now ranked in the league’s top 50, we can expect some strong performances, and maybe some big upsets. GW-24 includes some nice-looking fixtures, so I’m sure there will be plenty of points to be had. Which of the teams here will best find them?

Did your squad participate in the qualifying round, and if so how did it fare? Are you playing in Round 1? If so, let’s hear from you about your chances this year. Please let us know in the comments.

