Champions League Round of 16 First Leg Live Chat & Stream

The Champions League is back with the Round of 16 just a few days away.

The Champions League Group Stage seems like ages ago, and that’s because between then and now we’ve had all the drama, emotions, and surprises of the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup.

But it’s back to business for the UCL now, so that means back to business for NMA’s UCL coverage too. In this stream, NMA will publish a preview of the first leg of the Round of 16, a segment of the tournament that will span 2 weeks. We will also publish the all-important Player Picks article and a Rate My Team piece, and on match days tune in for team news, injury reports, and confirmed lineups.

Bottom line: This stream is your one-stop shop for fantasy UCL resources.

~

Fixtures

Tuesday 14-Feb-2023

~

Wednesday 15-Feb-2023

Club Brugge vs Benfica

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea

~

Tuesday 21-Feb-2023

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli

~

Wednesday 22-Feb-2023

Inter Milan vs Porto

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

~

We’re looking for additional help with our fantasy UCL coverage. If you’d like to join our blog staff, see this article for more details.

~