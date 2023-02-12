Champions League Round of 16 First Leg Live Chat & Stream

The Champions League Group Stage seems like ages ago, and that’s because between then and now we’ve had all the drama, emotions, and surprises of the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup.
But it’s back to business for the UCL now, so that means back to business for NMA’s UCL coverage too. In this stream, NMA will publish a preview of the first leg of the Round of 16, a segment of the tournament that will span 2 weeks. We will also publish the all-important Player Picks article and a Rate My Team piece, and on match days tune in for team news, injury reports, and confirmed lineups.
Bottom line: This stream is your one-stop shop for fantasy UCL resources.
~
Fixtures
Tuesday 14-Feb-2023
- AC Milan vs Tottenham
- Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich
~
Wednesday 15-Feb-2023
- Club Brugge vs Benfica
- Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea
~
Tuesday 21-Feb-2023
- Liverpool vs Real Madrid
- Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli
~
Wednesday 22-Feb-2023
- Inter Milan vs Porto
- RB Leipzig vs Manchester City
~
We’re looking for additional help with our fantasy UCL coverage. If you’d like to join our blog staff, see this article for more details.
~