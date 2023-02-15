Best EPL GW-24 FPL Differentials

After back-to-back double gameweeks, FPL GW-24 returns to normalcy with all teams playing only once. At the time of writing we do not yet know the result of the Arsenal and Manchester City match, but at least the more than 350,000 FPL managers who triple-captained Erling Haaland for GW-23 can breathe a sigh of relief that the big Norwegian was spotted in training after being withdrawn at halftime during Sunday’s victory over Aston Villa.

Honestly though, with a TSB of over 85%, Haaland’s returns don’t really shake up the FPL standings no matter whether he hauls or blanks. To separate yourself from the pack, you need to zig when others zag. Below is our weekly list of differentials who can help you do just that.

Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.1m, Manchester United v Leicester)

Owned by 0.7%

Heard about senior man Kelz? Of course you have. Iheanacho is leading Brendan Rodgers’ side’s redemption following what has been a slow start to the Premier League campaign. Double-digit returns in two consecutive gameweeks have seen Iheanacho become the Foxes’ first choice striker ahead of Vardy and Daka. The Nigerian forward’s ability to not only finish chances but also create them makes him crucial to Leicester’s attack. He has scored two goals and provided three assists in the Foxes last two matches.

James Maddison (£8.0m, Manchester United v Leicester)

Owned by 4.1%

Maddison’s return has coincided with Leicester’s uptick in form. Sidelined for almost a month with a knee injury, Maddison has since helped the Foxes to consecutive wins, with Brendan Rodgers’ side scoring eight goals in the process. Up next for the Foxes is a Manchester United side that could be distracted by Europa League ties with Barcelona this Thursday and next. The clash with Leeds last week showed us that the Red Devils’ defense can be prone to errors, which the Foxes can take advantage of in this fixture. Maddison has one goal and two assists in his last two games.

Wilfried Gnonto (£5.0m, Everton v Leeds)

Owned by 1.6%

The biggest problem for Leeds has been it’s anemic offense. The player who looks most threatening is 19-year-old Wilfried Gnonto. With his incredible pace and dribbling skills down the left flank, this kid has shown us that despite his youth he is a baller. Goodison will be buzzing, especially after the loss to Liverpool, so it will be a tough game for the Whites. But with just one point separating Leeds from the Toffees and the drop zone, they need three points from this fixture, and Gnonto looks the most likely to help get them.

Dejan Kulusevski (£7.9m, Spurs v West Ham)

Owned by 4.1%

With just one attacking return in his last eight matches, Kulusevski’s fantasy production has been a bit disappointing lately. But in real life he’s been perhaps Conte’s second-best attacker, and Spurs will look to bounce back after the tough loss to Leicester. A fixture against a skidding Hammers side that has won only one of its last eight league matches could spark a resurgence in Deki’s form.

Joao Felix (7.5m, Chelsea v Southampton)

Owned by 1.4%

Sent off on his debut, Felix returned from suspension to score Chelsea’s only goal in their one-all draw with West Ham in the London derby over the weekend. Felix was the Blues’ brightest spark amongst an attacking corps that is still getting to know each other. Deployed just behind Havertz, Felix is central to the Blues attack and will be relied upon to once again make things happen against the Saints. Southampton’s leaky defense and shambolic showings in recent weeks means Chelsea should have a lot of chances to do damage on Saturday.

Leandro Trossard (6.7m, Aston Villa v Arsenal)

Owned by 7.9%

Martinelli’s struggles have seen Trossard receive an early summons from the bench in recent matches. And since Trossard grabbed the opener against Brentford last week, the tie with Aston Villa seems like the perfect time to reward him with his first Premier League start in an Arsenal shirt. His knack for being at the right place at the right time in and around the box should see him get chances against the Villans.

