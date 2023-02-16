EPL GW-24 FPL Player Picks

The EPL continues this weekend after many teams played midweek European tournament games (be sure to check the latest team news in tomorrow’s Pre-Deadline Chat!). This round of league play brings us a standard single game-week with no blanks or doubles, but we must prepare for both in GW-25.

Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves though. Here are some names you should be looking at if you’re in the market for transfers this week.

Goalkeepers

Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.6m, CHE vs SOU): Kepa continues to offer good value and could enjoy a quiet afternoon when the Blues host rock-bottom Southampton. He may not rack up save points, but there’s a good shot at a clean-sheet.

Fraser Forster (£3.9m, TOT vs WHU): Spurs may have conceded four last time out, but usually Conte sets up his sides to be tough to break down. West Ham has struggled for goals lately, and Forster is the cheapest starting keeper in the game right now.

Defenders

Luke Shaw (£5.3m, MUN vs LEI): Shaw registered yet another assist last time out, which is his second in three game weeks and his fourth for the season. Man United continues to make steady progress, and Shaw offers potential at both ends of the pitch. Caveat: United blanks in GW-25.

Ben Mee (£4.9m, BRE vs CRY): Brentford assets have been good value recently, and Mee has goals in him, with three so far this season. And before the Arsenal game last week, it was three clean-sheets in a row. We could see another when the Eagles visit, so the Bees are a decent bet with an enticing home fixture. Caveat: Brentford blanks in GW-25.

Reece James (£5.8m, CHE vs SOU): James has been back for a couple of game-weeks now so he should hopefully be fully recovered from injury and match-fit. We’re all aware of his potential and a home fixture against rock-bottom Saints should offer great opportunity.

Midfielders

Solly March (£5.1m, BHA vs FUL): March (or the red-hot Mitoma, of course) is a solid bet at the moment, and offers tremendous value with Brighton continuing its strong form. March has four goals and an assist in his last five.

Riyad Mahrez (£7.8m, NFO vs MCI): Three goals plus three assists in his last five games is not a bad return considering he was twice subbed off around the 60th minute. Rotation is always a risk for Man City assets, but Mahrez is in the midst of a purple patch, and City is looking to maintain momentum after beating Arsenal.

Marcus Rashford (£7.3m, MUN vs LEI): He has become a regular feature in our player picks articles and is also tearing it up in Europe. Rashford has an amazing eight goals in his last nine league games. He’s unplayable at the moment. Get him in. Caveat: United blanks in GW-25.

James Maddison (£8.0m, MUN vs LEI): This won’t be an easy fixture for Leicester, but they come into this one full of confidence after thrashing Tottenham last time out. If Leicester is going to cause Manchester United problems, then Maddison will surely be involved.

Forwards

Joao Felix (£7.5m, CHE vs SOU): Chelsea remains inconsistent, but Felix is off the mark in the league, so hopefully this is a sign of points to come for the expensive loanee. Up next are the skipper-less Saints, who lost to a 10-man Wolves side last time out.

Ivan Toney (£7.6m, BRE vs CRY): Brentford continues to impress after picking up a point against Arsenal, with Toney unlucky not to have more (and ironically lucky to get the goal he did!). Toney has a good record against big teams, so hopefully he can also produce against an inconsistent Palace. Caveat: Brentford blanks in GW-25.

Harry Kane (£11.8m, TOT vs WHU): Leicester’s thumping of Spurs was a rare blank for Kane, who has amassed 17 goals plus 5 assists this season. Kane rarely blanks twice, and he loves a London derby.

Which of our picks do you have in your team? Whom will you captain? Are you already picking up GW-25 double-gamers from Arsenal, Liverpool, Everton or Wolves? Please let us know in the comments below!

