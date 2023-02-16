EPL GW-24 Fantrax Player Picks

GW-24 is a normal game week, but Fantrax managers should keep in mind that GW-25 is slated to once again feature more doubles, plus some blanks! Consequently, as we build our teams for this week, then, we should remain mindful of the next one.

Here’s how Round 25 breaks down.

Arsenal - Double Game

Everton - Double Game

Liverpool - Double Game

Wolves - Double Game

Newcastle - Postponed

Brighton - Postponed

Manchester United - Postponed

Brentford - Postponed

These blanks and doubles could factor into your calculus as you make transfer decisions for this week.

EPL GW-24 Fantrax Fixtures Date MATCH TIME (GMT) Date MATCH TIME (GMT) Februray 18 (Sat) Aston Villa v Arsenal 12:30 Februray 18 (Sat) Brentford v Crystal Palace 15:00 Februray 18 (Sat) Brighton v Fulham 15:00 Februray 18 (Sat) Chelsea v Southampton 15:00 Februray 18 (Sat) Everton v Leeds United 15:00 Februray 18 (Sat) Nottingham Forest v Manchester City 15:00 Februray 18 (Sat) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth 15:00 Februray 18 (Sat) Newcastle United v Liverpool 17:30 Februray 19 (Sun) Manchester United v Leicester City 14:00 Februray 19 (Sun) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United 16:30

Keepers

Kepa Arrizabalaga ($10.92, Chelsea vs Southampton)

Southampton lost to a 10-man Wolves side in the last gameweek after establishing an initial one-goal lead in the first half. They are now sit rock-bottom in the league table. Chelsea’s defensive record might not be impressive at first glance, but they are doing well in home games, having conceded only one goal over their previous four matches at Stamford Bridge. Against a poor Saints side that is still without a permanent manager, we can expect Kepa to collect points for a win and a clean sheet this week.

Neto ($6.70, Wolves vs Bournemouth)

Neto has returned double-digit points in each of his last three games, and Wolves own the second-worst scoring record in the Prem (17 goals in 22 matches). Reasonably priced and with important teammates recovering from injury and returning to the squad, Neto looks like good value this week.

Honorable mentions:

Ederson ($10.51, Nottingham Forest vs Man City),

Defenders

Benoit Badiashile ($3.22, Chelsea vs Southampton)

Last week’s clash with West Ham was the first time since the Frenchman joined the club in the January transfer window that Chelsea conceded a goal with Benoit Basdiashile on the pitch. The young defender’s returns were also dented by a yellow card, leaving him to finish on just 5 points. Yet over his three prior starts he averaged 15.5 ppg, a ridiculous rate of return given his low price. I expect him to get back on track against the lowly Saints, especially because he was rested for the mid-week Champions League match since he is not registered for Chelsea’s UCL squad.

Pervis Estupinan ($8.57, Brighton vs Fulham)

The Ecuadorian left back is racking up returns at both ends of the pitch at the moment. In addition to his impressive defensive stats, he has picked up three assists over his last three matches, his most recent a helper for Solly March’s goal against Crystal Palace last week. More attacking returns could be in store this week, when he faces a Fulham side that plays an open style of football.

Craig Dawson ($5.88, Wolves vs Bournemouth)

It still confuses people why Dawson left West Ham for Wolves in the January transfer window. Whatever the reason, Dawson has enjoyed a near-perfect start to life at the Molineux, with a goal plus a clean sheet against Liverpool, as well as a hard-fought come-back win against Southampton. He has scored a total of 35 points in Fantrax since making his debut in a Wolves shirt. The favorable match against Bournemouth makes him a cost-effective option for your back line this week.

Honorable mentions:

Reece James ($5.41, Chelsea vs Southampton)

($5.41, vs Southampton) Maximilian Wober ($2.50, Everton vs Leeds Utd)

Midfielders

Enzo Fernandez ($1.56, Chelsea vs Southampton)

The World Cup winner joined the Blues for a record transfer fee, and we can see why after his display in his first two matches. Enzo has made significant contributions by having a total of 9 tackles in 2 matches, as well as setting up Joao Felix’s goal in the last game week. At this price he has the potential to be a long-term hold; grab him before his price tag begins to reflect his quality.

Bruno Fernandes ($14.77, Manchester United vs Leicester)

After a disappointing 2-2 draw with Leeds in the second match of their double last week, Bruno and Man Utd rebounded to defeat the Whites in Sunday’s rematch. This week they are playing against Leicester, whose last clean-sheet was in November. Caveat: At the time of writing, United is playing Barcelona in the first leg of its Europa League tie with the Spanish giants, and Bruno was named in the S-XI. With the second leg scheduled for next week, watch for rest or rotation in the league this weekend, as well as potential injuries from today’s match.

James Maddison ($12.17, Man Utd vs Leicester City)

Leicester City is a totally different team when James Maddison is playing. They have two wins in a row after Maddison returned to the starting lineup. He managed to score one goal in each game, plus he provided an assist in the 4-1 shaming of Tottenham last week. Last week Leeds showed us that United’s back line can be error-prone, and Maddison will also benefit from the absence of the suspended Casemiro and the injured Eriksen.

Bukayo Saka ($14.99, Aston Villa vs Arsenal)

Saka has maintained his fine form in both games of last week’s double, with a goal in one and an assist in the other for a total of 34 points! Importantly, it seems as though the young English international has solidified his role as Arsenal’s primary penalty kick taker. After dropping eight points over a span of three games, including a damaging loss to Manchester City, Arsenal will look to bounce back against former manager Unai Emery this gameweek.

Forwards

Joao Felix ($1.88, Chelsea vs Southampton)

Joao Felix finally served out his suspension after being dismissed on his Blues debut. He announced his return with a goal, two shots on target, and multiple successful crosses and fouls suffered. The result was a tidy 20 points. His price makes him almost a no-brainer, so get him in before it goes up.

Riyad Mahrez ($9.73, Nottingham Forest vs Man City)

In Pep’s weekly game of musical chairs, it is always a headache to predict which Man City players will be left without a seat. Although Foden has recovered and pushing for a start, making Pep’s lineups even less clear, I am guessing that the gaffer will want Mahrez’s ability to penetrate through compact defensive lines in this match. Mahrez seems to be competing with Haaland for the role of primary penalty taker now too.

Marcus Rashford ($14.77, Man Utd vs Leicester City)

Rashford scored yet another goal in GW-23, making it eight goals in his last nine games. He has been excellent since the World Cup and we can expect him to continue his scoring form against the leaking Leicester’s defence this game week. Much like Erling Haaland, the native Mancunian is rapidly becoming a set-and-forget template player.

Which players will shine in this game week? Are you making any selections based on GW-25, or are you solely focused on what lies immediately ahead? Please log in and share your Fantrax strategy in the comments below!

Stats and info for this article were sourced from premierleague.com and fantrax.com.

