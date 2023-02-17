EPL GW-24 Pre-Deadline Chat

Gameweek-23 saw Manchester City return to the top of the Premier League table. The Citizens came out victorious in the top of the table clash with the Gunners. Up next for Arsenal is a tricky tie against former manager Unai Emery at Villa Park, while Pep Guardiola’s side travel to face new-boys Nottingham Forest.

While the tie between the top teams might have gathered the most attention, the clash between relegation-threatened Southampton and Wolves also had a lot to savor. Wolves rallied back from a man down and a goal down to nick a crucial win at the Saint Mary’s Stadium.

But enough about game week-23, let’s take a look at the team news for game week-24.

Saturday

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Tyrone Mings should be available to face Arsenal after sitting out the clash against Man City due to a minor injury, but Diego Carlos still hasn’t trained after injuring his Achilles months ago. Unai Emery has confirmed that Bertrand Traore will be in the squad this weekend.

Thomas Partey missed Arsenal’s top-of-the-table clash against Man City as a precaution because of a tight muscle and will be assessed. Emile Smith Rowe has returned to training but one wonders about his level of match fitness. Gabriel Jesus has begun running on grass but is still a few weeks away from returning to the matchday squad. Elneny is set for a long absence due to a knee injury.

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Pontus Jansson, Frank Onyeka, and Thomas Strakosha have all been ruled out for the Bees.

Palace’s Wilfred Zaha and Joel Ward will miss through injury, and Nathan Ferguson is highly doubtful as he continues to work toward match fitness. Christopher Richards, Joachim Andersen, and Will Hughes will be subjected to late fitness tests to determine their availability.

Brighton v Fulham

Brighton has had to navigate the last few games without Jakub Moder, Levi Colwill, and Danny Welbeck. The trio remains unavailable for the Seagulls, and Roberto de Zerbi has revealed that Adam Lallana’s injury is serious and that he will be sidelined for months.

The big news out of Craven Cottage is the doubt surrounding Aleksandar Mitrovic’s availability for this fixture due to a foot injury, but his skipper expects him to pass fit. Willian is another doubt for the Cottagers, but Marco Silva expects him to be available too. Tom Cairney and Neeskens Kebano are both ruled out.

Chelsea v Southampton

Chilwell is one to watch for the Blues after coming off against Dortmund due to a combination of fatigue and a knock. A knee injury has kept Sterling out of the Blues last two games and he is iffy for this one too. Pulisic, Mendy, Kante, and Brojo remain out.

Tino Livramento and Juan Larios are long-term absentees, but Saint’s GK Alex McCarthy returned to training over a week ago and should be back in the matchday squad for this fixture. Walker-Pieters has been training as well. But Ruben Selles disclosed that Che Adams is a doubt.

Everton v Leeds

Sean Dyche has confirmed that Calvert-Lewin will not be available for the clash with Leeds. Andros Townsend remains unavailable as well. James Garner and Nathan Patterson will play with the U21s today as they build match fitness, so their participation in tomorrow’s EPL match looks improbable.

Managerless Leeds United have to contend with a lengthy injury list when they visit Goodison Park this weekend. Sonny Perkins, Liam Cooper, Marc Roca, Pascal Struijk, and Luis Sinisterra are all doubts for this clash. The trio of Stuart Dallas, Rodrigo Moreno, and Adam Forshaw remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City

Premier League’s most injury-hit side, Nottingham Forest have enjoyed an improved run in recent weeks that has seen them rise out of the relegation zone. Steve Cooper’s side has as many as ten players on the treatment table. Ryan Yates, Moussa Niakhate, Dean Henderson, Taiwo Awoniyi, Hiulian Biancone, Willy Boly, Scott Mckenna, Omar Richards, and Chiekhou Kouyate are all ruled out with varying degrees of injuries. Former Man United midfielder Jesse Lingard will be subjected to a late fitness test.

Erling Haaland and Dias shrugged off knocks to help City shoot down the Gunners on Wednesday. They both made it out of the match unscathed, making them available for this clash as well. The caveat here, as always, is Pep Roulette, and with City already looking ahead to Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Leipzig, we could see surprise benchings or managed minutes this weekend. Once certainty is that John Stones will miss out.

Wolves v Bournemouth

Mario Lemina’s shock sending-off in the clash against Southampton means he will be unavailable to face Bournemouth. Sasa Kalajdzic, Francisca Oliviera, Hee-Chan Hwang, and Boubacar are also ruled out with injuries. Daniel Podence missed the Southampton fixture with a slight groin injury and will face a late fitness test for this fixture.

Senesi had to be substituted early in the match against Newcastle due to a blow in his back but should be fit to face Wolves this weekend. Lewis Cook has only a very slim chance of making the trip to Wolves after picking up an injury against Brentford. Junior Stanislas returned to training ahead of the match against Newcastle, but his lack of match fitness means he remains a doubt for this clash. Lloyd Kelly is out with a calf strain and David Brooks is a long-term absentee.

Newcastle v Liverpool

Bruno Guimaraes is set to serve the last of his three-match ban due to a straight red card. Joseph Willock and Callum Wilson are doubts due to hamstring injuries. Emil Krafth remains out. Matt Targett is back in training but unlikely to be risked this weekend. Joe Willock is a minor doubt with hamstring issue.

Liverpool has no new injury worries; Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate remain unavailable.

Sunday

Man United v Leicester

Casemiro will serve the last of his three-match ban against Leicester, while Eriksen and van de Beek remain unavailable. Martial and Antony are also unlikely to feature, but McTominay’s chances are somewhat better.

Johny Evans and Ryan Bertrand have returned to training after recovering from long-term injuries, but Evans has picked up a thigh issue that will likely keep him in the physio room and both lack match fitness. James Justin is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles.

Tottenham v West Ham

Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentacur, and Hugo Lloris will sit out this fixture because of injuries. Ryan Sessegnon will undergo surgery on his hamstring and is expected to miss the next six weeks of action.

Cresswell missed the game against Chelsea with a virus but should be back for this clash. Scamacca could make the squad but is not expected to get significant minutes if he does. Zouma, Pacqueta, and Cornet will all miss out, and Aguerd and Areola are serious doubts.

Info sourced from fantasyfootballscout.co.uk and premierinjuries.com.

Have injuries and suspension poked holes in your lineups? Are you (thinking about) playing a chip? Please let us know the trades you are weighing, and share any late-breaking team news in the comments!