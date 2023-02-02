EPL GW-22 Best FPL Differentials

The double game week kicks off shortly, and we want to give you a look at some low-ownership (< 10%) differentials that could help you leapfrog your rivals.

Goalkeepers

David Raya (£4.7m, 8.8% ownership, BRE vs SOU)

Raya is on brilliant form, amassing 26 points over his last five games and saving the team’s blushes on multiple occasions. Raya has the most saves in the Premier League so far and he faces bottom-dwelling Southampton this week.

~

Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.6m , 7.2% ownership, CHE vs FUL)

The Chelsea player who seems most likely to deliver at the moment, Kepa has reinstated himself as a regular starter and has racked up more points than any other Blues player except Mason Mount. He’s also #4 among GKs for bonus points, despite a good chunk of time spent benched in favor of Edouard Mendy earlier in the season.

Defenders

Pervis Estupiñán (£4.5m, 2.0% ownership, BHA vs BOU)

He notched an assist in his last game against Leicester, and has four in his last four matches. At home against Bournemouth, he could stack clean sheet points on top of attacking returns.

~

Sven Botman (£4.5m, 6.1% ownership, NEW vs WHU)

Botman has piled up an impressive 45 points over his last eight games. The Dutchman is a key part of a Newcastle defense that is #1 in the Prem for clean sheets, and a home fixture against struggling West Ham could mean that another is in store.

~

Serge Aurier (£4.6m, 1.6% ownership, NFO vs LEE)

Nottingham Forest has conceded just three goals in its last six games, demonstrating tremendous improvement over the way they started the season. That has translated into fantasy points for Aurier; he has racked up 38 over his last four games.

Midfielder

Kaoru Mitoma (£5.1m, 6.4% ownership, BHA vs BOU)

With 31 points in his last four games, it’s no surprise that Mitoma is the fourth most transferred-in player ahead of gameweek 22. In case you missed the Japanese international’s cracker of a goal against Leicester, I’ve embedded it below for your viewing pleasure.

~

Mykhailo Mudryk (£7.0m, 2.3% ownership, CHE VS FUL)

Mudryk made his much-anticipated Chelsea debut at Anfield in Gameweek 21. In an eye-opening performance from the bench, the former Shakhtar Donetsk winger created two wonderful opportunities for his teammates, constantly marauded Liverpool’s net, and probably should have converted a couple of Hakim Ziyech (£5.5m) crosses at the back post.

Likely to feature in Potter’s starting lineup now, we can expect returns against a Fulham side that plays open football. For more on Mudryk, see our profile here.

~

Leon Bailey (£4.5m, 4.0% ownership, AST VS LEI)

Under Unai Emery, Bailey has established himself as a foundational element of Aston Villa’s attack. The 25-year-old has started every one of the five matches since the Premier League restart, and over that period he has piled up 14 shots. That’s more than any other FPL midfielder except Martin Odegaard (£6.9m), Marcus Rashford (£7.2m), and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.7m).

With Danny Ings no longer a threat to his minutes, Bailey seems like a great FPL play against a lousy Leicester side that can’t seem to keep a clean sheet to save its (or Brendan Rodgers’) life.

Forwards

Wout Weghorst (£6.0m, 1.0% ownership, MUN vs CPL, MUN vs LEE)

The Dutchman offers a bargain route into Manchester United’s attack for their two matches in GW-22. While Anthony Martial seems to constantly struggle for fitness, Weghorst looks healthy and strong, and he’ll be eager to prove his worth at Old Trafford after scoring his first goal in a Red Devils shirt in the EFL Cup.

Are there other differentials you’re considering this week? Any players you think will shine or flop? Any specific fixture you are targeting? How many double-gamers will be in your side? Please log in and share your thoughts below.