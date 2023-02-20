NMA-11 Cup: Round 1 Results and Round 2 Draw

GW-24 saw the first round of the Fantrax NMA-11 Cup take place. This featured 80 Fantrax teams — those ‘non-league’ teams who’d battled through the qualifying round plus the ‘League 1’ and ‘League 2’ teams, all rankings based on teams’ qualifying positions in GW-20 in the Fantrax NMA-11 league.

In real life, we saw some unexpected results, especially on Saturday. Man City drew at Nottingham Forest thanks to a late equalizer; tail-spinning Chelsea lost at home to bottom team Southampton; second-bottom Bournemouth won at Wolves; Fulham upset Brighton away from home; and Brentford just salvaged only a draw at home to Crystal Palace.

Liverpool also won fairly comfortably at Newcastle — not an upset in previous years, but certainly against the form of both teams this season. Add in a gritty home win and clean sheet for Everton against Leeds, and it was clear that a lot of points were going to unexpected places. Arsenal did win, although the Gunners needed two late goals to get past Aston Villa. On Sunday, results reverted more to form, with Man United and Tottenham both having fairly comfortable home wins with clean sheets.

Having a cup week where there are a lot of real-life upsets can lead to fantasy upsets too. Four teams in the league posted scores over 130 points, their current league positions being: 10, 91, 321 and 311! Two of these teams had only nine players who actually played, and only one of them fielded a full compliment of 11!

Here are the results in full:

NMA-11 Cup Round 1 results ﻿Eqivalent team Team Score : Score Team Eqivalent team ﻿Eqivalent team Team Score : Score Team Eqivalent team Wycombe Wanderers Team Stijnen 112.5 : 124.5 Ledang LFC Sutton United Peterborough United Kostas Hotspurs 127.5 : 101.5 Team Galbally Barnet Lincoln City 1Arsenal 75 : 75.5 Team tampatonz Curzon Ashton Southport West Spam United 66.5 : 91.5 Team donnelly2007 Chester FC Northampton Town Team CathalDonnelly 78.5 : 103.5 Tolaria Port Vale Bradford City Team StuB 119.5 : 94 Team JBautista125 Fleetwood Town Leyton Orient PPQ 126.5 : 108.5 Cactus Functus Yeovil Town AFC Wimbledon Cikupa Fantasy 112.5 : 88.5 Team 3timelucky Scunthorpe United Grimsby Town Real Madrid 42 : 96.5 Lua Lua Cambridge United Accrington Stanley Pigs F.C 124.5 : 122 Team Baziu Crewe Alexandra Southend United [TyF] SAROMAGDEN84 71.5 : 117.5 Team christopherm1 Darlington Hartlepool United Bilbao Baggins 99.5 : 98 Aletico JP Bristol Rovers Barrow HardasChuck 128.5 : 122 [TyF] Nunezbian MK Dons Wealdstone Christian Soldiers 137.5 : 98 Team wengc1980 Chesterfield Swindon Town I Toooold You!!! 47.5 : 87.5 Bravo United Stevenage Colchester United teamanjewood 97 : 85.5 2NE1 Dagenham & Redbridge Cheltenham Town Hooligans United 99.5 : 65 Kavedas Morecambe Plymouth Argyle Ultimate AGFC 81.5 : 92 FC Hothouses Portsmouth Forest Green Rovers Team redstoglory 91.5 : 95.5 [TyF] Ragasaki Bolton Wanderers Aldershot Town Team G2FC 71 : 105 Bumbling Bois Dorking Wanderers Halifax Town The Mighty Maxio 49 : 92.5 juve Harrogate Town Peterborough Sports Brisa 96 : 72 Le Titans 11 Scarborough Athletic York City Haaland Oates 78 : 60 Fight to the Last Ukrainian Salford City Sheffield Wednesday Team MIFFY_FC 102 : 34 Tsing Yi PPL Tonbridge Angels Oldham Athletic Team DongRom 76.5 : 95 XMEN1892 Fylde Newport County Team mmdan112 93 : 31.5 Team Conoo3 Oxford City Derby County Ano's team 2022/23 65 : 109 Team taquito Stockport County Tranmere Rovers ☘️Allez Allez Allez 97 : 75 [TyF] London_FC Walsall Hemel Hempstead Town Spoonthumb FC 107.5 : 74.5 Scootlands St Albans City Charlton Athletic [TyF] INGU Academy 110 : 126.5 Team saxo Ipswich Town Gillingham MKH 110.5 : 61.5 Team intheorist King's Lynn Town Dartford Crossfire Hurricane 85.5 : 93.5 SuperPatco Shrewsbury Town Bromley EPL GALACTICO'S 70.5 : 94.5 Team BlueBloodedx Burton Albion Torquay United Bottlers 117 : 112.5 Haalandaise Oxford United Boreham Wood Awthena FC 112 : 77.5 RenLowe Bradford Park Avenue Crawley Town Team JenJen11 71.5 : 64.5 AKC Mansfield Town Doncaster Rovers Team c444si 52 : 36.5 PAOK Kidderminster Harriers Carlisle United Team Pikey666 81 : 71.5 Baltimore Oreos Slough Town Exeter City Omonoia FC 123 : 50.5 Nic Rochdale Barnsley Paphos Toffees 100.5 : 75.5 NBSVV11 Braintree Town

Highest scorers here, and second-placed for the entire week was Christian Soldiers with 137.5 points. This was achieved despite including Akanji and Porro who didn’t play and with Haaland’s -4 points. But they included Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Alisson, Zinchenko, Saka, De Bruyne and Salah who all scored well. So they ran out comfortable winners over Team wengc1980 who scored a not-terrible 98, but fell short by 39.5 points.

The biggest winning margin of the round was 72.5 points, with Omonoia FC overcoming Nic 123 : 50.5. Fernandes, Rashford and Saka formed the nucleus of this winning team — as they did for many high-performing teams this week. The losers not only failed to include any of these, but also had Haaland and Ederson for a combined -4.5 plus four other players who scored zero (two of whom did play). Negative points from six of your players combined never bodes well!

There were several very close matches, with five ties being decided by fewer than five points. The closest featured Team tampatonz squeezing past 1Arsenal by 75.5 : 75. One extra foul would have made all the difference here!

The most unfortunate team of the round award, given to the highest points scored by a losing team, goes to two teams this week, with both Team Baziu and [TyF] Nunezbian losing despite scoring 122, which put them in the top twenty scores for the week overall. They came up against Pigs F.C and HardasChuck respectively who posted scores of 124.5 and 128.5.

The converse award, that of most fortunate team, who progressed with the lowest winning score, goes to Team c444si who scored a mere 52 points — 70 points fewer than the unfortunate teams — but were fortunate to come up against PAOK who posted a feeble 36.5.

40 teams therefore advance to Round 2. Here is the draw:

NMA-11 Cup Round 2 fixtures ﻿Eqivalent team Team v Team Eqivalent team ﻿Eqivalent team Team v Team Eqivalent team Wealdstone Christian Soldiers v Omonoia FC Exeter City Bradford City Team StuB v Brisa Peterborough Sports Stevenage Bravo United v Team JenJen11 Crawley Town Portsmouth FC Hothouses v Team taquito Stockport County Hemel Hempstead Town Spoonthumb FC v HardasChuck Barrow AFC Wimbledon Cikupa Fantasy v SuperPatco Shrewsbury Town Leyton Orient PPQ v XMEN1892 Fylde York City Haaland Oates v Hooligans United Cheltenham Town Barnsley Paphos Toffees v Team donnelly2007 Chester FC Darlington Team christopherm1 v Team tampatonz Curzon Ashton Peterborough United Kostas Hotspurs v [TyF] Ragasaki Bolton Wanderers Burton Albion Team BlueBloodedx v Bottlers Torquay United Dorking Wanderers Bumbling Bois v Bilbao Baggins Hartlepool United Port Vale Tolaria v Team MIFFY_FC Sheffield Wednesday Ipswich Town Team saxo v Team Pikey666 Carlisle United Newport County Team mmdan112 v teamanjewood Colchester United Cambridge United Lua Lua v juve Harrogate Town Accrington Stanley Pigs F.C v Awthena FC Boreham Wood Tranmere Rovers ☘️Allez Allez Allez v Team c444si Doncaster Rovers Sutton United Ledang LFC v MKH Gillingham

Round 2 will take place in GW-26, which at the time of writing is a single game week for all teams including Liverpool v Man United and Man City v Newcastle, so the cup avoids the likely carnage of GW-25 with its blanks for some and doubles for others.

The winning 20 teams from Round-2 will join the ‘big’ teams in Round-3, so there’s plenty to play for!

~

Did your squad participate in Round 1, and if so how did it fare? There must have been plenty of hard-luck stories - do you have one? Let’s hear from you about your chances this year. Please let us know in the comments.

~