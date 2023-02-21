Best EPL GW-25 FPL Differentials

Round 25 delivers another double, but this one also comes with some blanks. There are four teams playing twice: Arsenal, Liverpool, Wolves, and Everton, and an equal number that have byes: Manchester United, Brighton, Newcastle United, and Brentford.

Consequently, getting your picks right will be doubly important this week. But with FPL managers leaning into the four clubs with doubles and avoiding the four clubs with blanks, there is sure to be a lot of overlap this week.

To help set yourself apart, we offer our weekly list of lightly-owned assets to consider for GW-25.

James Tarkowski (£4.3m, Everton v Aston Villa); (Arsenal v Everton)

Owned by 4.8%

Tarkowski has been vital for Sean Dyche’s Everton, earning 24 points over the last three games. The center back is also a threat from set pieces, and nodded a corner into the net for the winner against Arsenal in the reverse fixture earlier this month.

Ruben Neves (£5.4m, Fulham v Wolves); (Liverpool v Wolves)

Owned by 2.9%

Wolves have had loads of trouble scoring goals but still stand firmly outside the relegation zone, mostly thanks to Ruben Neves. At home, the midfielder has more than 24 shots on goal and eight shots on target, which is the most of anyone on the team. Two fixtures doubles the odds that one of those shots finds the net this GW.

James Ward-Prowse (£6.2m, Leeds v Southampton)

Ownership 5.4%

If the Saints have any hope of avoiding relegation this season, then it rests squarely on the shoulders of JWP. Their salvation will depend heavily his creative ability and eye for the goal. And is there anyone else in the Prem who is as gifted with free kicks? I think not. This beauty against Chelsea the other day drew him to within one goal of David Beckham’s Premier League free-kick scoring record.

Ollie Watkins (£7.2m, Aston Villa v Everton)

Owned by 4.4%

Ollie Watkins continues his fine form under manager Unai Emery. The England striker has scored four times over the last four game-weeks, and has racked up 34 points since GW-21.

Cody Gakpo (£7.7m, Crystal Palace v Liverpool); (Liverpool v Wolves)

Owned by 3.3%

Gakpo is finally starting to show his true talent by scoring in each of the previous two game-weeks. His understanding and movement with the ball seems to be clicking with his team mates, and he has won the favor of more than 91,000+ new owners ahead of Liverpool’s double.

Will any of these men feature in your squad this weekend? Are you monitoring any differentials I’ve overlooked? Please log in and share your thoughts in the comments below!

