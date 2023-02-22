EPL GW-25 FPL Player Picks

GW-25 is a bit of an odd one. Arsenal, Liverpool, Everton and Wolves each play twice, but Man United, Newcastle, Brentford, and Brighton don’t play at all. That will probably tempt some managers to use the Free Hit chip in order to replace idle players with doubles and then revert.

We caution against this as there will likely be better opportunities to play the FH chip later on. For instance, a dozen clubs are set for doubles in GW-29. Consequently we believe that most managers should keep their chips in their pockets for now.

But you probably have at least one free transfer to spend, and if you rolled over an extra for this week, then you’re even better off. Let’s take a look at some of the players that should be on your radar for GW-25.

Goalkeeper

Alisson Becker (£5.4m, CPL v LIV, LIV v WOL)

Two shutouts in the Reds’ last two Premier League games makes Liverpool defensive assets hot prospects for FPL managers. While Allison wasn’t really tested against Everton, the goalkeeper had his work cut out for him against Newcastle and he responded by making crucial saves. His error and the Reds capitulation in the Champions League may give FPL managers pause, but those faults should also motivate ‘Pool to return to winning ways. Alisson could extend his run of EPL clean sheets this week too. Palace has scored only four goals over its last seven league matches and is still searching for its first victory of 2023. Wolves have scored only 17 goals all season.

Defenders

Trent Alexander Arnold (£7.3M, CPL v LIV, LIV v WOL)

Is the old assist king back? Historically known for his ability to maraud into the attacking third for goal contributions, Trent has struggled this season, especially when VvD was out (not there to defend behind him). But VvD is back in the starting lineup, and TAA has two assists over Liverpool’s last two Premier League games to give FPL managers hope that regular service has been restored.

Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.2m, LEI v ARS, ARS v EVE)

Arsenal’s double demands at least one Arsenal defender. While the Gunners might have struggled to record shutouts in recent weeks, their back line has otherwise been one of the league’s best this season. With two favorable fixtures in GW-25, investing in Arsenal’s defensive corps seems worth it.

James Tarkowski (4.3m, EVE v AVL, ARS v EVE)

Reunited with former manager from Burnley, Tarkowski has been crucial to Sean Dyche’s plans at Goodison Park. The center-back commands the Toffee defense and has also been a big threat at the other end of the pitch. His goal against Arsenal two weeks ago lifted Dyche to victory on his managerial debut.

Max Kilman (£4.4m, FUL v WOL, LIV v WOL)

Wolves have won two of their last three fixtures to rise to 15th in the table, three points above the relegation zone. Kilman has been crucial to his team’s results, featuring in all three games. His double-digit haul in the match against Liverpool was his first for the season, and a double game-week (including another fixture against Liverpool) could see him record another.

Midfielders

Bukayo Saka (£8.4m, LEI v ARS, ARS v EVE)

Nine goals plus eight assists in 23 Premier League games shows us just how important the England international is to the Gunners’ tilt at the title. Saka has failed to deliver an attacking return only twice in the last nine game-weeks. This week’s double offers the league-leaders a chance to go five points clear at the top, and Saka will once again make something happen.

Martin Odegaard (£7.0m, LEI v ARS, ARS v EVE)

Captain Odegaard’s creativity has been crucial for the Arsenal attack this season. With eight goals plus six assists in his 22 games, the midfielder has already surpassed his tally for all of last season. With Nketiah misfiring, and with uncertainty over who will start on the left, a Saka & Odegaard double-up seems like the right way to invest in Arsenal’s attacking assets.

Mo Salah (£12.6m, CRY v LIV, LIV v WOL)

Many players would be delighted to boast eight goals and five assists over 22 games, but not Mo Salah. Let’s be honest, the Egyptian attacker has been below his best this season. Just like Liverpool, he has seemed short of confidence and bereft of ideas going forward. But there are signs that he could be sparking back to life just in time for ‘Pool’s double. Salah scored one goal and provided an assist in the Reds’ last two Premier League games, and despite a humiliating defeat at the hands of Real Madrid, Salah left Tuesday’s UCL match with a goal and an assist to become the Reds’ top all-time Champions League goal-scorer.

Cody Gakpo (£7.8m, CRY v LIV, LIV v WOL)

Two consecutive league victories have seen Jurgen Klopp’s side rise to eighth, and Gakpo’s goals played a crucial part in those victories. The Netherlands’ attacker scored in both of those matches and seems to have finally settled in at Anfield.

Forwards

Erling Haaland (£12.2m, BOU v MCI)

Not much needs to be said here, of course. Haaland has shattered several records since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. The lanky striker has scored 26 goals and provided four assists in 23 league games. Up next is a struggling Bournemouth side that isn’t exactly known for defensive discipline. The Norwegian is surely licking his chops at the prospect.

Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.1m, LEI v ARS)

Nineteen points in the last three game-weeks points to a man in form. Iheanacho has spearheaded Leicester’s recent revival, and the striker will be crucial to the Foxes’ chances this weekend when they face an Arsenal side that hasn’t kept a clean sheet for five straight matches.

Ollie Watkins (£7.2m, EVE v WOL)

Some of you may find this pick surprising, but Watkins has scored in four consecutive games for the first time in his career. That has translated to a staggering haul of 34 points over that period, bettering the likes of FPL favorites such as Haaland, Mitrovic, Toney, Kane and Nketiah.

What do you make of our picks this game-week? How many DGW players are you going for, and are you taking hits to bring them in? Will you absorb any zeroes for players with blanks? Are you considering playing a chip? Please share your plans in the comments, and be sure to take our poll!

