GW-25 Fantrax EPL Player Picks: Friday Deadline

We’re following an action-packed week of European fixtures and looking forward to GW-25, which is both a double and blank! Brentford, Brighton, Man United and Newcastle are all idle. Arsenal, Everton, Liverpool and Wolves all feature twice, which will attract plenty of managers, although there are still single-game players worth checking out!

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford (EVE vs AST, ARS vs EVE, $11.99)

It’s a decent price for the England shot-stopper playing twice. Dyche had an instant impact after winning 1-0 against Arsenal in his first game in charge. He will continue to tighten up the Toffees at the back. They could frustrate Arsenal once again.

~

José Sá (FUL vs WOL, LIV vs WOL, $8.52)

Wolves also have a return feature against Liverpool, whom they comfortably beat 3-0 not so long ago, so Sa will fancy himself for another clean-sheet. Two games makes Sa an attractive option.

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (CRY vs LIV, LIV vs WOL, $11.71)

Trent showed flashes of his old self last time out with an assist and a clean-sheet against in-form Newcastle. Liverpool may still be inconsistent, but they face two winnable matches, and Trent has the potential to score big.

~

Oleksandr Zinchenko (LEI vs ARS, ARS vs EVE, $7.56)

Zinchenko looks pretty solid value for continuing at left-back for the league leaders. He benefits from his versatility. Zinchenko scored last time out and can offer value at his price at both ends of the pitch against Leicester and Everton.

~

Craig Dawson (FUL vs WOL, LIV vs WOL, $6.47)

Not the easiest two fixtures, but Wolves could turn a result, especially after beating Liverpool in recent times. Dawson adds experience and security to the defence and has a goal in him as we know.

Midfielders

Bukayo Saka (LEI vs ARS, ARS vs EVE, $15.48)

The in-form man right now, simply too hard to ignore and a must-have for any team. Saka is essential for both fantasy and Arsenal, blanking only twice in his last nine games. He’s showing metal as well as skill and flair. His fantasy returns speak from themselves.

~

Jarrod Bowen (WHU vs NOT, $12.44)

West Ham is really struggling in front of goal right now. Facing a huge crunch game against fellow relegation battlers Forest, if the Hammers are going to turn it on and start scoring, you’d back Bowen to be on the scorecard rather than the forwards.

~

Alex Iwobi (EVE vs AST, ARS vs EVE, $8.10)

Iwobi is a decent budget pick for a team with two fixtures. Iwobi got an assist last time out, making it seven for the season, so he isn’t a bad bet to get something in one of these games, especially against Aston Villa.

~

Jack Grealish (BOU vs MCI, $9.06)

Grealish is back in favor at Man City, featuring regularly recently. He has contributed to goals in each of his last three league games (1 goal plus 2 assists) and offers good value from the single-game players.

Forwards

Mo Salah (CRY vs LIV, LIV vs WOL $12.02)

An obvious choice for a Liverpool side with two games — though Salah isn’t quite back to his usual self. Still, a goal and assist in his last two games could be a sign that he’s finding a purple patch that will return consistently. He’s probably the best bet for this game-week looking at the fixtures.

~

Cody Gakpo (CRY vs LIV, LIV vs WOL $2.41)

Gakpo is in-form right now after scoring in consecutive games to complete our trio of Liverpool picks. As we’ve seen with Salah and Trent, these two fixtures offer great attacking potential.

~

Eddie Nketiah (LEI vs ARS, ARS vs EVE, $4.94)

Nketiah has frustrated owners recently after having blanked in front of goal in recent weeks, registering only an assist. The fact that Jesus is due to return soon may spark him back into life. He’s cheap and will surely start both of these, and he is getting plenty of chances.

How are you handling the double and blank? Are you stocking up on those with two games? Let us know in the comments!

~