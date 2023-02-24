Rate My Teams: FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-25

As the saying goes, do as I say, not as do. This pretty much sums up the way I play fantasy football versus how I write about it. I rarely take my own advice.

But this week I’m going to follow my head and double down on players with two matches. Let me run you through my plans.

FPL

Week 24 was less than ideal. Let’s just leave that there.

To prepare for GW25, I’ve made three transfers. I was sitting on an extra one, so I only took one -4 hit. I used all three to bring in Liverpool players, raising my total to seven double-gamers.

You’ll notice though that I passed on Mo Salah in order to bring in Trent Alexander-Arnold and attackers Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez. It was a tough choice. I’m worried about TAA not getting both games while Mo hauls, sending me free-falling down the rankings. (Perhaps you shouldn’t do as I do?)

I was very close to playing a Chip this week, but ultimately decided against it. Here’s where I landed.

Fantrax - XI

It was another up and down week. Two blanks from Porro and Felix and a -4 from Haaland didn’t help my cause, but my midfield crushed it with an almost 80 point performance.

Overall though it was just... meh.

This week eight of 11 players have double games. I’m keeping Fraser Forster, Kieran Trippier, and Erling Haaland at their rock bottom prices even though they play only once.

Up front I’ve brought in Mo and Gakpo to partner with Haaland, who seems due after a bit of a dry spell. In the midfield I went heavy on Arsenal, as I like their matchups. Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have been spectacular, and I think they are must-haves this week.

I’m not as sure about Gabriel Martinelli and Dwight McNeil. Martinelli has been sharing time with Trossard, and McNeil is a little bit of a gamble too. But the Toffees have been playing a bit better lately and McNeil is taking some of the set-pieces, so I’m rolling with him for the double. I’m also looking at Xhaka, since he’s almost certain to start both games, and I might bring in another defender with two games.

Still are decisions to make!

What do you think? Should I have used a chip? Are you reading the matchups like I am? Rate away, and don’t be gentle — I can take it!

~

