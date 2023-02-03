Help Wanted: Champions League Author

NMA has an immediate need for a volunteer author who can chip in with our coverage of fantasy Champions League. If you are an avid fan of world football and have experience with the fantasy Champions League platform, we’d love to have you join our team.

Job Requirements:

An intimate knowledge of the UEFA Champions League .

. Experience with the UCL fantasy platform.

The ability to compose approximately one or two articles per month.

Fluent in written English with a willingness to learn the Elements of Style .

. Ability to meet publishing deadlines.

How to Apply:

If you are interested in writing for Never Manage Alone and fit the profile outlined above, please send an email with the subject line “NMA Writer Application” to nmafantasyepl@gmail.com, and include the following:

A brief description of yourself (who you are, where you are/where you are from, which football clubs you support, what gives you joy, what you bring to the table, etc.)

Your experience with fantasy Champions League.

Your background with writing/journalism/blogging, if any, and one or two examples of your work (pdfs or links), if applicable

Your SB Nation username (please create an account if you haven’t already).

As I mentioned, this is not a paid position, but it could lead to one. In the interim this author will be building his/her writing portfolio and getting his/her byline published.

Applications will be considered on a rolling basis and will close when the position fills, so don’t delay— throw your hat in the ring now!

~