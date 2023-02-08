Best EPL GW-23 Differentials

Hopefully you’ve already planned ahead and stocked your team will all the Arsenal and Manchester City assets you want for their double gameweek. But if you’re still looking for players from those teams, then maybe consider some that are thinly-owned in the hopes that their returns might help you leapfrog up the rankings.

Below I’lll point out some promising Gunners and Citizens who could make good differentials this week, and I’lll even name a solid single-gamer too.

Eddie Nketiah ($6.7, ARS vs BRE, ARS vs MCI)

9.1% Ownership.

The Gabriel Jesus “replacement” has more than held his own. In this six starts he has four goals, with three of them coming at home. These are not easy matchups, but he’s still inexpensive and Arteta hasn’t been rotating much. We can expect him to continue to start and lead the line.

Granit Xhaka ($4.9, ARS vs BRE, ARS vs MCI)

2.8% Ownership.

Xhaka has been a key to Arsenal’s success this season. He’s popped up with a goal (3) or assist (5) from time to time, and you may be surprised to learn that he trails Leandro Trossard by only four points in FPL production this season. These are massive games for the Gunners so Xhaka should be relatively immune from rotation, and Arteta will need Xhaka (and others) to step up and deliver.

Riyad Mahrez ($7.7, MCI vs AST, ARS vs MCI)

9.1% Ownership.

Mahrez has come alive since the World Cup ended, notching three goals and four assists since the restart. He’s featured regularly in each City lineup, but as we all know, you can never be sure with Pep. Mahrez is capable of blowing up for big hauls, and I think we can expect him to get minutes in each game and possibly even start both. His high ceiling combined with his low ownership means he has the potential to really set you apart this weekend.

Nathan Ake ($5.1, MCI vs AST, ARS vs MCI)

3.6% Ownership.

Ake’s versatility has made him a valuable asset to City’s ever changing backline. He has played both centrally and on the wing. With Joao Cancelo gone and injuries among other members of the defensive corps, there’s a solid chance he gets two starts this gameweek. And despite a very poor showing against Spurs, City still boasts the third fewest goals conceded in the league.

Ruben Neves ($5.4, SOU vs WOL)

1.5% Ownership

If you’re satisfied with the City and Arsenal players in your squad and still have a free transfer to burn, then Neves is a potential grab and stash pick this week. He had a solid game in the 3-0 victory over Liverpool, and is one of Wolves’ few bright spots. Wolves play last-place Southampton this week. After that it’s 19th place Bournemouth at home in GW-24 before they head into a double in week 25. If you’re already all set on your City and Arsenal assets, then Neves could be worth a look this week.

Will you take a chance on any of these players? Who else are you considering?