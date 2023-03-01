Best EPL GW-26 FPL Differentials

GW-26 is one of those oddities at this time of the season — all teams play (check the weather at deadline time though), and each plays just once. Arsenal has a nice looking home fixture against Bournemouth, but other fixtures aren’t so stand out.

There’s a top of the table clash between Man City and Newcastle, and the Magpies could start dropping fast if they don’t steady their performances. Man United visits Liverpool for a game that on current form has United as the strong favorite.

At the other end of the table, Nottingham Forest hosts Everton, and Southampton hosts Leicester. With nine sides currently either in the relegation zone or within six points of it, there is a lot to play for in the lower reaches.

So where might some value be in players not highly selected? Here is our weekly offering.

Leandro Trossard (£6.6m, Arsenal v Bournemouth)

Owned by 7.6%

Trossard seems to be gradually earning more game time, even starting at the weekend against Leicester when he notched an assist plus a clean sheet for +6 points. There is a game today against Everton, so keep an eye on what happens there. This looks like the most comfortable game of the week on paper, and he is one of the few Arsenal assets who fits the lightly-owned category thanks to the Gunners’ excellent form this season. There will surely be goals for Arsenal here, and while it’s hard to know exactly where they will come from, Trossard could again be involved.

Ollie Watkins (£7.3m, Aston Villa v Crystal Palace)

Owned by 6.3%

His price and ownership are increasing, but Watkins is still owned by only 6.3% of managers despite his great run of form. He has now scored in five successive games, and who would bet against that continuing at home to an erratic Palace side?

James Ward-Prowse (£6.3m, Southampton v Leicester)

Ownership 5.9%

He was tipped in this column last week and didn’t produce, but the rationale remains — He’s the main man for the Saints, and they do have a double-week coming soon. Leicester’s isn’t the most watertight in defense, so he’s one to consider again this week.

Emerson Royal (£4.9m, Wolves v Tottenham)

Ownership 2.6%

While it’s difficult to predict which Spurs will turn up at any time, Emerson has been in terrific form over the past six games, scoring twice and managing four clean sheets to rack up 45 points including 8 bonus points over that period. Still owned by only a tiny 2.6% of players, he’s one to consider this week. Ivan Perišić is the much more heavily owned Spurs defender, but he has seemingly fallen out of favor with much reduced minutes. If you own him, there’s a chance to save some cash and get the more in-form player with Emerson.

Danny Ings (£6.4m, Brighton v West Ham)

Owned by 1.4%

Last week Ings came back to life with two goals for his new team West Ham, and he can be a prolific striker when fit and in-form. If you like omens, his best game of the season for his previous club Aston Villa came away at Brighton where he amassed 13 points. Could his signing be the tonic that West Ham needed? If he stays fit then he could be, so why not get in on him early?

