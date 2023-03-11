EPL GW-27 Live Chat

Normally, a minor double game week consists of teams from the “Big 6” due to their busy European schedules and deep advancement into English Cup competitions. GW-27 is a rare week when the double-gamers are not from those usual suspects, although Brentford and Brighton could crack into the top 6 by season’s end.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool | 11 March (Saturday) | 12:30

After losing to Arsenal in the last minute last week, Bournemouth is now rock bottom of the league. By contrast, Liverpool‘s form is back, thrashing Man United 7-0. In their last eight meetings, Liverpool has taken seven wins and a draw. I want to see if Liverpool can score a penalty in this match — They Reds have yet to score one this season, while Bournemouth has conceded the most (6).

Score Prediction: Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool

Everton vs Brentford | 11 March (Saturday) | 15:00

Guess which team is undefeated in 12? The answer is Brentford. The impressive run keeps the Bees in contention for a European spot next season. On the other hand, although their performances have improved under new manager Sean Dyche, it seems that the Toffees still need time before his impact shows in results. They are currently in the relegation zone, so every point is crucial to keep them in the Premier League next season.

Score Prediction: Everton 1-2 Brentford

Leeds vs Brighton | 11 March (Saturday) | 15:00

Leeds is now in 17th, above relegation zone by mere goal difference. The Peacocks will welcome in-form Brighton to Elland Road. Good news is that Bamford, Cooper and Sinisterra are being accessed and can probably feature in this match.

The Seagulls are currently seven points behind the coveted #4 spot, but they have three games in hand. Their impressive run was extended with a 4-0 victory over West Ham last week, each of the four goals scored by a different player. Brighton has the advantage of three wins and two draws in the last five meetings, currently unbeaten in 6 away games.

Score Prediction: Leeds 0-1 Brighton

Leicester vs Chelsea | 11 March (Saturday) | 15:00

Chelsea shows signs of recovery after changing formation to a 3-centre-back system. After defeating Leeds last weekend, the Blues reversed a leg-1 loss in UCL’s round of 16 to eliminate Borussia Dortmund. It seems like they have finally found a way to score while keeping their defense tight.

On the other hand, Leicester is has four losses in a row in all competitions. The Foxes’ last clean sheet was as far as November last year. What makes the situation worse is the injury of Harvey Barnes — He is racing against time so that he can help Leicester to extend the gap of two points with the relegation zone.

Score Prediction: Leicester City 0-2 Chelsea

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest | 11 March (Saturday) | 15:00

Tottenham suffered a disappointing midweek, eliminated fdrom UCL by AC Milan. That result means that Spurs will be trophy-less again this season. Manager Antonio Conte has finally returned to the sideline, but he is facing pressure from rumors that he’ll be replaced by former manager Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season. Tottenham has failed to score in the last three matches in all competitions. Similarly, Nottingham Forest has failed to score in past three away games. The last Champions League spot is the only target left for Tottenham this season, so they will go full force in this match since Liverpool is chasing hard.

Score Prediction: Tottenham 4-0 Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace vs Man City | 11 March (Saturday) | 17:30

Patrick Viera has not tasted a win in his side’s last 10 attempts, and that run will probably be extended when the reigning league champion Man City visits this week. While Crystal Palace is ranked 16th in goals per match, Man City is tops. Kevin De Bruyne is the player with most big chances created, and Erling Haaland is the league’s top scorer with 27. The only statistic supporting Palace is a 0-0 tie with Manchester City at home last season. Doucoure is suspended while Foden is still being assessed after picking up a foot injury last week.

Score Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-4 Man City

Fulham vs Arsenal | 12 March (Sunday) | 14:00

League leading Arsenal FC nicked victory last week with a last second goal against Bournemouth. While Arsenal is ranked first away from home, Fulham is currently unbeaten in the last four at home. I’m hoping to see Nelson start this match; if he does, can he maintain his form? Fulham’s starting defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha is suspended after picking up his 10th yellow card in the season.

Score Prediction: Fulham 2-4 Arsenal

Man United vs Southampton | 12 March (Sunday) | 14:00

After a devastating 0-7 defeat last week, Manchester United wasted no time picking themselves up for the Europa League game midweek, notching a 4-1 victory over Real Betis at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has full support from his manager. During the Europa game, Bruno was not deployed at the left flank that spelled disaster against Liverpool. Also good news for Manchester United is the possible return of Anthony Martial.

On the other side, Southampton’s victory against Leicester last week has moved them off the bottom of the table, but the Saint are still in the relegation zone with much work to do. Goal-scorer last week, Carlos Alcaraz is in a race with time to feature in this game after picking up a knock.

Score Prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Southampton

West Ham vs Aston Villa | 12 March (Sunday) | 14:00

The Hammers are still struggling just above the relegation zone, but they will have 4four players back from injury / illness this week. Antonio, Kehrer, Cornet and Ogbonna are all expected to be available to either start or appear on the bench.

Aston Villa is in an awkward situation in the league, neither near a European spot nor threatened by relegation. However, the Villans have won their last two, and their star striker Ollie Watkins is in very good form.

Score Prediction: West Ham 3-2 Aston Villa

Newcastle vs Wolves | 12 March (Sunday) | 16:30

Wolves have the fewest goals in the league, and they are visiting Saint James Park to play the team with fewest goals conceded. Newcastle is desperate to recover from three consecutive defeats to Liverpool, Manchester United (EFL cup) and Manchester City. The Magpies did not score in any those three defeats, so they’re looking forward to breaking their scoring drought.

Score Prediction: Newcastle 1-0 Wolves

Brighton vs Crystal Palace | 15 March (Sunday) | 19:30

Which team has the most shots on target per match in EPL this season? The answer is Brighton. Seems like Brighton is not affected by the change of manager in the summer or Trossard departure in the mid season. World cup winner Mcasllister and Japanese rising star Mitoma have energized the offensive line for Brighton. I expect them to extend their flying colors against Crystal Palace who have failed to win in the previous 10 matches.

Score Prediction: Brighton 3-0 Crystal Palace

Southampton vs Brentford | 15 March (Sunday) | 19:30

They’re all tough matches for Southampton, and after playing Manchester United in the first game of their double game week, Brentford will be no picnic. The Saints have scored in their last three home games, so they are praying to extend that run after confirming that young Argentinian Carlos Alcaraz can feature. Time is running out, they need more points to stay up.

Score Prediction: Southampton 2-2 Brentford

