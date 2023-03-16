Fantrax EPL GW-28 Player Picks - Friday Deadline

Four teams blank GW-28 due to FA cup matches: Man City, Brighton, West Ham, Liverpool, Man United and Fulham.

The action kicks off FRIDAY with Nottingham Forest and Newcastle showing us their confirmed lineups in the countdown hour before our Fantrax deadline. Come back to NMA for our Pre-Deadline Chat to see those and panic discuss their opportunities.

After this week there will be an international break. Fantasy managers are advised to anticipate how international priorities may impact squad selection/rotation on top of the blanks this week.

EPL GW-28 Fantrax Fixtures Date MATCH TIME (GMT) Date MATCH TIME (GMT) March 17 (Fri) Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United 20:00 March 18 (Sat) Aston Villa v Bournemouth 15:00 March 18 (Sat) Brentford v Leicester City 15:00 March 18 (Sat) Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 March 18 (Sat) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United 15:00 March 18 (Sat) Chelsea v Everton 17:30 March 19 (Sun) Arsenal v Crystal Palace 14:00

Keepers

Fraser Forster ($2.72, Southampton vs Tottenham)

After being eliminated from the Champion’s League, the top-4 spot is the only target left for Tottenham. Playing against worful Southampton, the lowest-scoring team in the league (20 goals) and shutout in the last two, Fraser Foster expects a clean sheet and bonus points for victory this game week.

Emiliano Martinez ($10.01, Aston Villa vs Bournemouth)

There was a time Emiliano Martinez was a star in Fantrax due to his point earning abilities, and he has created a similar positive scenario in recent 3 games, averaging more than 15 points per. Martinez will have a lot of save opportunities.

Defenders

Ben Chilwell ($5.44, Chelsea vs Everton)

Chelsea has recently shown positive form after switching to three center-back system, and Ben Chilwell has benefited directly now that he has the freedom to be more involved in attack. With his low salary and contribution at both ends, Chilwell is should be on all Fantrax managers’ watch-lists.

Oleksandr Zinchenko ($9.41, Arsenal vs Crystal Palace)

Arsenal is now in a run of 5 wins in a row, seeming like the favorite for the league title. The Gunners have also kept the most clean sheets (12). Playing at home against the Eagles who have failed to score in their last four matches, Zinchenko is a top Fantrax candidate.

Maximilian Wober ($4.60, Wolves vs Leeds)

Wober recovered as if he had not been injured. Wolverhampton is the lowest scoring team in the league (20), but even if they manage to score, Wober’s record shows that his Fantrax points will not be much affected.

Midfielders

Dwight McNeil ($9.11, Chelsea vs Everton)

Since Sean Dyche’s appointment, McNeil has regained his position as Everton’s crossing specialist . He has scored an average of more than 18 points per game in the last three. Away at Chelsea means that the set piece will become one of the main attacking options for Everton, so McNeil will have plenty of opportunity to contribute for his team.

Philip Billing ($11.94, Aston Villa vs Bournemouth)

Billing has scored in two consecutive matches even though his opponents were big boys Liverpool and Arsenal. With the return of his teammates, Bournemouth has shown signs of positivity in their recent matches. Playing against Aston Villa who are neither close to european spot nor facing relegation pressure, Bournemouth needs this opportunity to gain in the relegation battle. Billing is the player that they can always count on.

James Maddison ($12.51, Brentford vs Leicester)

James Maddison earned 16 points despite losing to Chelsea last week. With some prime midfield candidates having blanks this game week, Maddison is one of the most consistent players left. He is also the primary taker for almost all set pieces of his team.

Forwards

Ollie Watkins ($14.17, Aston Villa vs Bournemouth)

Watkins is one of the most in-form strikers in the league, he has scored six goals in seven games, each of the six goals in a different match. Playing at home against Bournemouth who conceded the most goals provide him a good opportunity to further extend his scoring record.

Gabriel Martinelli ($13.82, Arsenal vs Crystal Palace)

What a season the young Brazilian is having. He has scored 12 goals to become the top scorer for the top team in the league. His versatility makes him an important player to Arsenal. Playing at home against Crystal Palace is an attractive fixture.

Richarlison ($4.79, Southampton vs Tottenham)

Richarlison has finally recovered fully from his injury and is starting matches. In the last three matches in which he played 50+ minutes, he earned an average 13 ppg in Fantrax. With his affordable salary and favorable fixture (against rock-bottom Southampton), he’s worth shout for your squads!

Stats and info for this article were sourced from premierleague.com and fantrax.com.

