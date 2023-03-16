Best EPL GW-28 FPL Differentials

Gameweek 28 presents a bit of a headache for FPL managers as six teams — including two of the current top four — are faced with a blank. This leaves many managers with a short squad and the dilemma of either burning a chip, absorbing zeroes, or taking hits for extra transfers. The gameweek is further complicated by the absence of a clear standout fixture in which to invest.

The clubs without matches this week are Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Brighton, Fulham and West Ham. Arsenal will have a chance to go eight points clear over City with a victory against Crystal Palace, while bottom clubs Bournemouth, Leeds and Southampton will all be eager to secure wins that will see them move out of the relegation zone.

Amidst all of these uncertainties, where will the points come from? Let’s take a look at some of the thinly-owned players that might set you apart this weekend.

Leandro Trossard (£6.6m, Arsenal v Crystal Palace)

Ownership 7.3%

Five assists in his last four games shows how quickly Trossard has settled into life at Premier League title-contenders Arsenal. The attacker has been primarily deployed as a center forward in the absence of Nketiah and Jesus. The freedom given to him means he gets to interchange with Martinelli on the left wing which enables him to transform into a creator and not just a goal-scorer. Despite the return of Jesus in the clash against Fulham, we believe Trossard has done enough in recent weeks to merit a place in the Arsenal eleven for the time being.

Philip Billing (£5.1m, Aston Villa v Bournemouth)

Ownership 0.7%

Can Bournemouth still survive the drop? Bournemouth’s top scorer for the season, Billing will surely have a huge say in the Cherries relegation battle. Despite being a midfielder, Billing has developed a knack for arriving late into the box to finish off chances just like he did against Liverpool last weekend. The England international has scored at least two goals more than any other Cherry this season.

James Ward-Prowse (£6.3m, Southampton v Tottenham)

Ownership 6.9%

There may be no better set-piece taker in the world than JWP. Indeed, the midfielder struck this one against Chelsea last month to draw within just one goal of David Beckham’s freekick record.

His dead-ball abilities means he’ll get opportunities to score even when the Saints struggle to create from open play; the England international came close in the Saints last match against Manchester United with a freekick that bounced off the crossbar.

Alexander Isak (£6.6m, Nottingham Forest v Newcastle)

Ownership 1.5%

After four games without a win, in comes Isak to the starting eleven and the Magpies return to winning ways. Isak was an absolute thorn in the side of Wolves defenders as he harried and pressed them high up the pitch. His penetrating runs meant Newcastle wingers and midfielders always had an outlet to pass the ball to in the final third. He finished the game with one goal, but it could have easily been two or three.

Ollie Watkins (£7.3m, Aston Villa v Bournemouth)

Ownership 10%

Six goals plus an assist over his last seven games makes Watkins a very attractive option for gameweek 28. The striker has been almost unstoppable in recent weeks, delivering attacking returns like clockwork. Up next for Villa is a struggling Bournemouth side that has won just two of its last 11 and isn’t exactly known for keeping clean sheets.

Will any of these men feature in your squad this weekend? Are you monitoring any differentials I’ve overlooked? Please log in and share your thoughts in the comments below!