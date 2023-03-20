UCL R16 Fantasy Review & QF Draw

There were no major surprises during this season’s Round of 16 results. Liverpool and PSG bowed out of the competition at the hands of powerhouses Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Both Milanese contenders qualified as AC Milan defeated Tottenham in the first leg 1-0 and held on to a goalless draw in the return leg, and Inter Milan did the same to Porto.

Man City exploded in the return leg, Erling Haaland netting a fantasy-defining five goals to defeat RB Leipzig 7-0 and 8-1 on aggregate to qualify to the quarterfinals. In a moderate surprise, Chelsea bounced back from a first leg 0-1 defeat in the first leg to defeat Dortmund 2-0 in London, advancing 2-1 on aggregate.

Benfica and Napoli were fortunate in the round of 16 by avoiding any of Europe’s giants. Benfica passed Club Brugge with ease, winning 7-1 on aggregate. Napoli put five past Frankfurt and kept a clean sheet in both legs to qualify to the quarterfinals.

Quarterfinal Draw

The last draw of the season was held in Nyon, Switzerland last Friday after all European tournaments completed their R16 knockouts. The draw guests were Turkish (representing the Finals host city) international Hamid Altintop and legendary Dutch forward Patrick Kluivert.

The qualified clubs represent five European countries. Italy is represented by three clubs for the first time since 2006. England has two while Spain, Germany and Portugal have one each. Both alums took turns picking names to set up the quarterfinals matches as follows:

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Benfica vs Inter Milan

Man City vs Bayern Munich

AC Milan vs Napoli

Semifinals Draw

Altintop and Kluivert continued drawing for the semifinals to clarify the path of each team towards Istanbul 2023:

(AC Milan vs Napoli) vs (Benfica vs Inter Milan)

(Real Madrid vs Chelsea) vs (Man City vs Bayern Munich)

It means that only Benfica stands in the way of an Italian club to reach the final. The draw also put both English clubs on the same side of the bracket. With all three Italians on one aide and both English on the other, there is no chance for an all-anything final. Napoli will be playing for the first time in the UCL quarterfinals but may not tread in foreign waters until the final if Inter Milan manages to defeat Benfica.

UCL Round of 16 Fantasy Review

The round of 16 is a very important event for fantasy managers to compile a clear picture on all eight qualified teams. In addition, MD-8 does not only give you a good idea of which teams to focus on (We will leave this point until MD-9 Fantasy Preview) but it will highlight the best performers in each team.

With only 90 minutes left to play before potentially being knocked out really tests the players and how they react to events is those 90 minutes. Considering we are allowed five free transfers and then six before the quarterfinals, picking up players from teams we expect to lose is not a bad idea at all.

~

GOALKEEPERS

Only three goalkeepers made double digits points return in the the round of 16 (MD-7 & MD-8). Napoli’s Alex Meret comes in third with 12 points keeping 2 clean sheets. At the top we have Inter’s Andre Onana and Bayern’s Yann Sommer returning 14 points each with two clean sheets and more than 6 shots saved.

Here is a hidden fact that may not be noticed by many managers but AC Milan kept a clean sheet in their last 4 UCL matches but the return of first choice goal keeper Mike Maignan stripped Romanian goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu from potentially recording more than 14 points.

Comparing with the above, Onana’s 42 total points since the start of the season (8 points more than Napoli’s Meret) makes him the best choice goalkeeper as of now.

~

DEFENDERS

The round of 16 forcibly pushed a taste of the 1990s as Milan, Inter and Napoli made Italy proud to keep clean sheets in both legs. It is no surprise to see all the defenders from the three teams making the standard 12 points in total over MD-7 and MD-8. Therefore, we must highlight the players that made an impact in attack as well and at the top resides Giovanni Di Lorenzo. Napoli’s captain return a total of 23 points by playing 180 minutes, keeping 2 clean sheets, scoring a goal, assisting another and recovering the ball 8 times. I would be surprised if the Italian is not on more than 50% of the fantasy teams in MD-9 against AC Milan.

Another Napoli defender, Kim Min-Jae returned a total of 16 points even though he received a yellow card in MD-7. His 18 balls recovered stat contributed to his high returns in the round of 16. In third, Bayern’s Matthjis de Ligt returned 15 points by keeping 2 clean sheets against PSG recovering 11 balls in the process.

Di Lorenzo is at the top of the list in total point since the start of the season with 65 (He is at the top overall and not only among defenders). He is followed by Benfica’s Alejandro Grimaldo who made an assist in MD-8 to help him recover the clean sheet points loss against Club Brugge.

~

MIDFIELDERS

Two players made serious impact in the round of 16 in midfield over the course of 2 legs. Vinicius Junior returned 23 points scoring two goals and assisting two. Benfica’s Joao Mario is probably the most consistent player in this season UCL fantasy points returns, His tally in the round of 16 is 19 points as he scored two goals and assisted one.

Kevin De Bruyne was outdone by several midfielders in the round of 16 but the Belgium international played only the return leg. He returned 11 points in fantasy making one assist and scoring a goal. A secret differential can be found in Stanislav Lobotka. The player is selected by 0% and he returns at worst 3 points (when Napoli is dominating) in the last two matches against Frankfurt he returned a total of 12 points only from 20 balls recovered (and the midfielder’s clean sheet). He is priced at only €5.6 m.

Overall, the round of 16 reflects the best performers since the start of the season Vini Jr and J. Mario in midfield with 63 and 60 points respectively.

~

FORWARDS

Erling Haaland scored 5 goals against RB Leipzig in MD-8 to return 27 points in the round of 16 (More than half of his total points since the start of the season - 53). Player than did well in both MD-7 and MD-8 are Karim Benzema returning 13 and 9 (total 22 points) and Victor Osimhen returning 8 and 13 (total 21 points) maybe more attractive options considering consistency and weaker opponents compared to Haaland in the quarterfinals.

In overall rankings of forwards, Haaland is at the top with 53 points followed by Rafa Silva with 50 points and French international Olivier Giroud with 40 points. It has been a tricky season for forwards so far at least for me!

~

Where do you stand? Did you captain Haaland in R16 leg 2? How many deadwood players are taking up space in your roster? Do you somehow have a chip to play? What are your questions? Please log in and post in the comments below!

~