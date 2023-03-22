Best FPL Goalkeepers for April

And breathe…

The international break provides a much-needed respite for FPL managers to relax, regroup and re-strategize for the final lap of the Premier League campaign. With many teams having played only 27 games, we are just eleven games away from the end of the Premier League season, which leaves managers with very little time to straighten things out.

Getting the team selection right begins with the goalkeeper. Lets take a look at some of the best choices for the penultimate month of the season.

David Raya (£4.8m, Brentford)

Raya has been one of Brentford’s standout performers since they gained promotion last season. With 120 points, Raya is the #1 goalkeeper in FPL for the 2022/23 campaign. His nine shutouts also rank him sixth on the list of most clean sheets. The Bees begin the new month with a double-gameweek against Brighton (A) and Manchester United (H). The five other fixtures for the month are against Newcastle (A), Wolves (H), Aston Villa (H), Chelsea (A), and Nottingham Forest (H).

Brentford’s matchups as well as Raya’s tendency to pick up either bonus points or save points almost every game makes him a strong choice for April.

Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9m, Arsenal)

With 12 clean sheets, Ramsdale is the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in the Premier League. His point tally of 112 also places him third among goalkeepers for FPL points. Ramsdale has been crucial to Arsenal’s Premier League title tilt and the Gunners will rely on him to extend their six-game winning streak after the international break.

The Gunners record of seven clean sheets recorded away from home makes for good reading when you consider the fact that the Gunners have three away games to play in April. The Gunners first fixture after the international break is against Leeds at home before travelling to Merseyside to take on Liverpool. Arsenal’s other fixtures for the month are against West Ham (H), Southampton (H), Man City (A), and Chelsea (A).

Arsenal’s exit from the Europa League means they will now have ample time to prepare for their league fixtures and can focus fully on their Premier League title tilt. Ramsdale’s quick counter-attacking pass to almost put Saka through on goal against Crystal Palace last week is a testament to his ball-playing ability, and it is only a matter of time before he joins the ranks of Allison and Ederson as goalkeepers who have registered assists in the Premier League.

Nick Pope (£5.4m, Newcastle)

Are the Magpies back? It’s now two wins in two games for Newcastle and it’s beginning to look like the Magpies top four race is back on track. With 12 shutouts, Newcastle is joint top with Arsenal as the team with the highest number of clean sheets. With just 19 goals conceded in 26 games, The Magpies have the league’s meanest defence, and backing Pope to start raking in the clean sheets again in April seems like a smart move.

Pope’s points total of 111 places him joint-fourth with Jose Sa, and with Newcastle still firmly in the top four race, expect the Magpies to once again tighten things up at the back. The Magpies kickstart the month of April with a double gameweek against Man United at Saint James Park before traveling to take on West Ham four days later. The Magpies other scheduled fixtures for the month are against Brentford (A), Aston Villa (A), Spurs (H), Everton (A), Southampton (H).

