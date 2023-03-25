Best FPL Midfielders for April

When the EPL resumes after the international break, it’ll be time for FPL managers to run checkups on their squads in order to pinpoint players who sustained injuries or who could stand to be upgraded.

For example, Newcastle’s leading scorer, Miguel Almiron, suffered a thigh injury just before the break and was excused from duty for Paraguay. With the midfielder set to miss as many as half of the Magpies’ remaining Premier League games, the millions of FPL managers (21%) who own him will now be shopping for replacements.

If you are among those diving into the transfer market to patch holes or make upgrades, then we’re here to help. Below we’ve curated a menu of midfield options that we believe are poised for points in the weeks to come.

Bukayo Saka (£8.6, ARS)

Arsenal’s Saka has 170 points to make him the #1 midfielder in FPL, ahead of such marquee names as Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes, and Mo Salah. Boasting 12 goals and 11 assists, he has scored or assisted in 17 of his 28 league appearances this season. Eight of his goal contributions have come over his last eight matches, and his average of 6.1 ppg is highest among the league’s top midfielders.

The Gunners’ April fixtures aren’t the best; they welcome Leeds in GW-29 before visiting Liverpool (A); then they face West Ham (A), Southampton (H), Man City (A), and Chelsea (H), playing only once in each of April’s two double-game weeks. But given the young Englishman’s form and Arsenal’s title intentions, he may deserve a spot on your roster anyway. He’s on pens too.

If you don’t have the funds for Saka, or just prefer a less-expensive Arsenal option, then instead consider Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6). He’s £2.0M cheaper, and with six goal contributions for 47 points over his last six matches, he sports the highest form rating of any player in the league.

Marcus Rashford (£7.3, MUN)

He’s been quiet for United’s last couple of games, but since the restart after the World Cup, few players have been as bankable. The Englishman has piled up eight goal contributions over that period, blanking just five times in twelve games.

United’s slate of fixtures for April includes Newcastle (A), Brentford (H), Everton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Spurs (A), Aston Villa (H), and Brighton (A). Although they blank in GW-32, they play twice each in DGWs 29 and 34.

Rashford suffered a knock in the FA Cup victory over Fulham on 19 March and missed out on international duty with the Three Lions, but with two full weeks to recover, he’s likely to be fit in time to feature for the critical tie with Newcastle in the first of United’s two matches in DGW-29.

Bruno Fernandes (£9.6) is another attractive option in United’s midfield, but Rashford’s production is better (156 points and 6.0 ppg vs 119 points and 4.8 ppg), and the Englishman’s price is fully £2.3 lower than Bruno’s. That’s why, between the two, we prefer Rashford.

James Maddison (£8.2, LEI)

Maddison has struggled with injuries throughout the 2022-23 season, but when available the English playmaker has been exceptional. Maddison’s three starts in GW22 - GW24 earned his faithful fantasy owners a combined total of 20 points from two goals plus an assist. The Foxes’ midfielder then missed GW-25 through injury but has since returned to the starting lineup to continue as Brendan Rodgers’ most important player.

The Foxes have dropped points in their last four league games, scoring only twice during that span, the rotten core of a six-game winless streak across all competitions. Despite this, Maddison transforms the dynamic of Leicester’s attack when he is healthy, and the odds are good that he’ll be involved whenever the Foxes score. He is always a threat from set pieces too.

Leicester’s April fixtures look fairly friendly, with a double in GW-29 [Palace (A) + Aston Villa (H)] followed by Bournemouth (H), Man City (A), Wolves (H), Leeds (A), and Everton (H).

Phillip Billing (£5.2, BOU)

Billing has two goals in his last three games, looking menacing throughout. And Bournemouth’s seven April fixtures are as favorable as a bottom-feeding team could want: a double at home in DGW-29 hosting Fulham and Brighton, followed by Leicester (A), Spurs (A), West Ham United (H), Southampton (A), and Leeds (H).

Priced at just £5.2, Billing makes a great enabler for the near-to-mid future.

Mo Salah (£12.8, LIV)

His price is astronomical, but the Egyptian Magician has been steadily returning to form, piling up seven goal contributions over his last six matches to haul in 49 points over that span. And ‘Pool now has a whopping eight matches scheduled for April, including two doubles: Man City + Chelsea away in DGW-29, then Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Forest (H), and West Ham (A) before a home double against Spurs + Fulham in DGW-34.

Liverpool is seven points out of fourth place with two games in hand. No longer distracted by any domestic or European tournaments, the Reds’ sole remaining quest is Champions League qualification. Provided he stays fit, we can expect Salah to start every match and play with laser focus.

Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5, BHA) & Kaoru Mitoma (£5.5, BHA)

The Seagulls have two doubles in April, so their midfield assets will naturally attract attention in the coming days. And what a stable to choose from — Pascal Groß and Solly March have both cleared the 100-point mark, while Alexis Mac Allister is the joint #2 form player in the game, and Kaoru Mitoma is joint-fourth. Even better, none of these guys costs more than £5.5M. How to choose? For us, form is the deciding factor, and that means Mac or Mitoma — or both!

Mac Allister has three goal contributions across his last three matches, piling up 24 points over that span. That’s 10 more than March and 13 more than Groß, but one point fewer than Mitoma. It’s pretty clear who the hot hands are at the Amex right now.

Brighton has doubles in DGW-29 [Brentford (H) + Bournemouth (A)] as well as DGW-34 [Wolves (H) + Man United (H)], with three away matches to Tottenham, Chelsea, and Forest in between. But although they play seven games in April, they also blank in GW-32, so be careful not to load up with more Seagulls than you can bench while still fielding a solid S-XI. If you have to choose between the two, then we lean toward Mac since he is on pens and many set pieces (although personally I’m going for Mitoma based on my gut!).

What do you think of our choices? Which midfielders are on your list for transfers? Do you have any differentials in mind? Please log in and share your opinions in the comments below!

