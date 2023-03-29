Best EPL GW-29 FPL Differentials

And we are back…

The international break is behind us and we are now just four days away from the return of the EPL. It’s time for managers to start making plans for the season’s final phase.

Gameweek 29 sees 12 teams play twice, which makes for an attractive gameweek for those managers seeking to use chips. However, the double gameweek is complicated by the fact that there are no teams with easy or straightforward fixtures.

Getting player selections right in such a tricky gameweek will put you on the right path as we head into the last stretch. If you’re in the market for transfers this week, see below.

Two names on this list, Alexander Isak and Ollie Watkins, featured in our last Differentials article and repeat again this week.

Alexander Isak (£6.7m, NEW v MUN & WHU v NEW)

Owned by 3.6%

Twenty points in the Magpies last two matches make Isak one of the most in-form players in the league right now. The Swedish international has provided something different to a Newcastle attack that has otherwise looked short of ideas in recent weeks. With three goals in his last two games, Isak will be eager to continue his scoring run in order to keep his place in Eddie Howe’s starting line-up.

Cody Gakpo (£7.7m, MCI v LIV & CHE v LIV)

Owned by 3.9%

Doubts surrounding the availability of Darwin Nunez only increase the odds that Gakpo will spearhead Jurgen Klopp’s attack for the Red’s double gameweek. Gakpo accumulated his highest FPL point tally in gameweek 26 when he scored two goals against Manchester United. With just 12 matches left and the Reds still in 6th position, Klopp knows there is very little room for error, and his UCL qualification tilt now starts with crucial games against Manchester City and Chelsea.

James Maddison (£8.2m, CRY v LEI & LEI v AVL)

Owned by 9.8%

Can Leicester survive the drop? Well a lot of that will depend on Maddison. Maddison showed flashes of his brilliance in England’s two-nil victory over Ukraine on Sunday, and Leicester City will need him to hit the ground running once the Premier League resumes this weekend. The Foxes have lost four and drawn one of their last five games and they currently sit just one point above 18th place. With nine goals and six assists already this season, Maddison plays a crucial role in the Foxes attack and he will be relied upon to help return them to winning ways.

Joao Felix (£7.6m, CHE v AVL & CHE v LIV)

Owned by 3.5%

Three goals in his last three games for club and country tells you that Felix might be finding his mojo. Just like Chelsea, the Portuguese international seems to be picking up form at the right time for the late-season run of games. The Blues have won three of their last four, and with uncertainty surrounding the availability of Havertz, Chelsea will look to Felix to be a source of goals.

Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m, BHA v BRE & BOU v BHA)

Owned by 6.9%

At just £5.5m, Mac Allister represents a smart investment for people seeking to add Brighton players for the double. The Argentine international seems to have reached a new level since the La Albiceleste World Cup triumph, and he is leading Brighton’s quest for European football next season. The midfielder has garnered 24 points in the Seagulls’ last three games and seems primed to exploit this double gameweek. Spot-kick duty also adds to his appeal.

Will any of these men feature in your squad this weekend? Are you monitoring any differentials I’ve overlooked? Please log in and share your thoughts in the comments below!