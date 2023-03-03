EPL GW-26 Fantrax Player Picks

GW-26 is a normal game week, but Fantrax managers should keep in mind that GW-27 will be another double.

Here are the additional fixtures for round 27, all four of these teams will play twice in GW-27.

Brighton v Crystal Palace | 15 March (Wed)

Southampton v Brentford | 15 March (Wed)

Fantrax managers should take this into consideration for this week’s transfer decisions!

EPL GW-26 Fantrax Fixtures Date MATCH TIME (GMT) Date MATCH TIME (GMT) March 4 (Sat) Manchester City v Newcastle United 12:30 March 4 (Sat) Arsenal v Bournemouth 15:00 March 4 (Sat) Aston Villa v Crystal Palace 15:00 March 4 (Sat) Brighton v West Ham United 15:00 March 4 (Sat) Chelsea v Leeds United 15:00 March 4 (Sat) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 March 4 (Sat) Southampton v Leicester City 17:30 March 5 (Sun) Nottingham Forest v Everton 14:00 March 5 (Sun) Liverpool v Manchester United 16:30 March 6 (Mon) Brentford v Fulham 20:00

Keepers

Fraser Forster ($1.56, Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur)

Hugo Lloris is out until the end of March, but worry not for Tottenham Hotspur as Fraser Forster has deputized very well in recent matches. He has kept two clean sheets in a row and is expected to continue to deliver against Wolves, who have the second-worst scoring record in the league.

Defenders

Eric Dier ($15.03, Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur)

Eric Dier is suspended for the UCL second leg against Milan, which means he should be nailed-on for this weekend’s league match. He will be leading a defence that kept a clean sheet in its previous four out of five league games.

~

Maximilian Wober ($3.71, Chelsea vs Leeds Utd)

Wober recovered in time to feature in the last match and he straight-away delivered with solid double digit points. He will be playing against Chelsea, who managed to score only one goal in their previous six matches across all competitions. And his price makes him a bargain.

~

Felipe ($2.98, Nottingham Forest vs Everton)

Felipe is set to start again due to the injury to McKenna. Felipe has done very well in that role, returning an average of 16 points despite his team getting only a draw and 2 loses. Perhaps Felipe can even add clean sheet points this week when Forest hosts Everton, the lowest scoring team in the league.

Midfielders

Bukayo Saka ($16.47, Arsenal vs Bournemouth)

Saka has scored in three out of his last four matches. Saka’s improvement has been significant this season, and there should be more goal contributions this weekend when the Gunners host the league’s worst defense.

~

Emerson Royal ($8.72, Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur)

This makes three players from Tottenham Hotspur, but it is difficult not to include Emerson Royal based on his impressive form. He has scored solid double digits in 5 out of 6 recent matches, and the only time didn’t he was on the pitch for only 14 minutes.

~

James Ward-Prowse ($14.79, Southampton vs Leicester City)

Leicester City hasn’t kept a clean sheet since November. James Ward-Prowse could find fertile ground here then, and his expertise in set pieces creates additional threat.

~

Alex Iwobi ($8.60, Nottingham Forest vs Everton)

Iwobi has been value-for-money in recent matches. His form is recovering and I expect him to continue to deliver against Nottingham Forest, who are struggling with a critical injury crisis.

Forwards

Ollie Watkins ($13.64, Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace)

Ollie Watkins has always had loads of talent but has been hampered by injury and inconsistency. Lately he has started to show signs of fulfilling his potential, scoring in five straight matches. Hopefully he can further extend his record against Crystal Palace this week.

~

Phil Foden ($11.76, Man City vs Newcastle Utd)

Pep has mentioned the change in Foden’s confidence and work ethic for the past few weeks. Indeed, Foden is showing materials signs of that by scoring 1 and assisting 1 in last week’s league match, and scoring 2 in the mid-week FA Cup defeat of Bristol. On top of his good form, his positional versatility and ability with both feet provide him a higher chance of finding a spot somewhere in Peps S-XI.

Stats and info for this article were sourced from premierleague.com and fantrax.com.

~