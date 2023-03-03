EPL GW-26 Pre-Deadline Chat

We return to single game-week sanity after having a mixture of Premier League fixtures and FA Cup fixtures during the week and the EFL Cup final on Sunday. That adds up to plenty of football, which can lead to injury and the need for rest and rotation — especially with impending double game-weeks on the horizon!

Let’s run through the weekly team news ahead of the fantasy transfer deadlines.

Note: Last updated 3 March 15:45 GMT

Saturday

Man City vs Newcastle

For Fantrax managers, here are your only two confirmed lineups in the countdown hours before your deadline. Be here then to see those lineups!

Man City have had a lot of fixtures to compete with recently so rotation may be likely following their win over Bristol City in the FA Cup. Laporte and Stones face late fitness tests but have trained this week.

Newcastle will be keen to bounce back after losing the EFL Cup Final, with Guimaraes the only casualty from that game. He has since recovered. Pope will return after serving his ban.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth

Gabriel Jesus nears his return for Arsenal but this is likely to be too soon for the forward, Nketiah came on to grab an assist but also picked up a knock and will need to be assessed, Jorginho was subbed early due to illness but is expected to recover.

Bournemouth are waiting updates on Stanislas and Vina who both missed out last time whilst Brooks, Cook, Kelly and Tavernier are all out.

Aston Vills vs Crystal Palace

Diego Carlos is doubtful after struggling for match fitness following return from injury and Coutinho will be out for the next few game-weeks due to his hamstring injury. Dendoncker missed training today.

Speaking of hamstring injuries, Zaha should be set to return for Palace but there is a small doubt lingering still. Nathan Ferguson will not be available.

Brighton vs West Ham

Good news for the Seagulls as March, Welbeck, and Estupinan have been passed fit, and Gilmour is expected to return as well. The gaffer will miss out due to a touchline ban, however.

West Ham are waiting to see if the defensive trio of Fabianski, Coufal and Zouma will return after missing out recently. There is particular concern over Fabianski, who may have suffered facial fractures. The match likely comes to soon for Cornet as well.

Chelsea vs Leeds

Chelsea’s problems aren’t going away with Thiago Silva and Mason Mount now joining Azpilicueta, Mendy, and Broja on the sidelines, although Kovacic is set to return. Pulisic and Kante are training again too.

Struijk and Sinisterra are facing late fitness tests for Leeds but look unlikely to feature in this one.

Wolves vs Spurs

Bueno is now out for Wolves after suffering a hamstring injury and Hwang will face a late fitness test. It turns out that Cunha didn’t suffer a serious injury after being stretchered off a couple of game-weeks ago and could feature.

Emerson missed the Sheffield United tie but has beenpassed fit for the weekend, but Sessegnon, Betancur, Lloris, and Bissouma will all miss out.

Southampton vs Leicester

Livramento and Larios continue their recoveries, but all other Saints are fit, including Che Adams.

Maddison is backed to return for the Foxes after missing out last time through illness. Bertrand, Evans, Justin, and Tielemans are set to miss out.

Sunday

Nottingham Forest vs Everton

Forest still have a huge injury list but Ryan Yates and Niakhate are getting closer. Lodi and Aurier are doubts, while Henderson and Awoniyi will miss.

Patterson is still struggling to return for Everton after another setback and looks doubtful for this, as do Garner and Calvert-Lewin.

Liverpool vs Man Utd

No new injury developments for the Reds, as Thiago, Diaz, and Gomez all remain unavailable.

Shaw missed the midweek fixture against West Ham but EtH expects to have him back for the Liverpool match, along with Sancho as well. Martial, Eriksen, and van de Beek remain out.

Monday

Brentford vs Fulham

Brentford are free of injury issues, with Onyeka and Jansson having recovered.

Cairney, Kebano and Kurzawa remain out for Fulham but Mitrovic looks good to go since returning in the FA Cup this week. Palhinha is suspended.

Have injuries and suspension caused any problems to your current plans? Are you going to risk any players with knocks or move them on? Let us know your thoughts!

