EPL GW-29 Pre-Deadline Chat

It’s been an eventful international break with the start of the European Qualifiers. We also see legends of the game, Messi and Ronaldo appearing for their countries and doing what they do best. We now turn our focus to a huge double Game-week 29 which some massive clashes at both ends of the table, with 12 teams featuring twice.

Saturday

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Haaland is a doubt for this one after pulling out of the Norway squad due to a groin complaint picked up in the 6-0 rout of Burnley; he will have to face a late fitness test. Foden is out for the Citizens after undergoing appendix surgery.

For Liverpool, Keita, Thiago, and Diaz have been ruled out, but Nunez is “definitely in contention.”

~

Arsenal vs Leeds

Partey is nearing a return from injury after making progress in training, but Saliba, Tomiyasu, Elneny and Nketiah are ruled out. Tierney is a doubt after picking up an injury during international duty.

For Leeds, Wober and Gnonto join Dallas, Forshaw, and Adams on the disabled list. Gracia also warned that Rodrigo and Sinisterra are still not 100% fit.

~

Bournemouth vs Fulham

Marcus Tavernier and Illia Zabarnyi are confirmed fit, and Gary O’Neill says Jefferson Lerma is “fine” despite his withdrawal from duty with Columbia. Junior Traore “will be involved”, but doubts still remain over Stanislas.

Willian and Mitrovic are suspended after they both picked up red cards in the FA Cup match against Manchester United on 19 March. There have been no updates on Kebano, Duffy, and Kurzawa.

~

Brighton vs Brentford

Roberto de Zerbi has declared Lamptey fit after the player missed the last two games weeks, but Sarmiento will be sidelined for 6-8 weeks with a toe injury.

Brentford have more than their fair share on injury problems with Janelt and Ajer ruled out and Roerslev unlikely to feature. Baptiste sits out due to suspension.

~

Crystal Palace vs Leicester

Anderson sat out against Arsenal due to a calf complaint but should be back for this one, and Guaita and Johnstone have been passed fit too. Richards and Ferguson remain out.

Tielemans and Justin remain out for Leicester, but Evans has returned to training and Souttar and Praet are expected to be available. Ryan Bertrand continues to build fitness.

~

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves

It would be easier to name the Forest players who are available rather than list those who are injured! Johnson, Wood, Aurier, Hennessey, and Ayew all developed issues over the break, and Wood’s injury will see him miss the rest of the season. Boly, Henderson, Richards, and Biancone remain out.

Jonny is suspended for Wolves and Hwang remains out with no return date. Chiquinho (knee) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) remain unavailable, but Hugo Bueno looks set to return.

~

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

James and Havertz are fit, but Broja, Fofana, Sterling, Pulisic, and Azpi have been ruled out. Mount will not start but could feature, and Kante is nearing a return as well.

Cash and Coutinho remain out for Villa but Kamara is due to return.

Sunday

West Ham vs Southampton

David Moyes had this update about his West Ham squad: “Emerson’s had sickness, Aguerd came back with a grumbly hip, Scamacca’s got a sore knee. We’ll have to see how they are over the next few days.” Otherwise the Irons are in good shape.

Armel Bella-Kotchap has been ruled out for this week and Juan Larios has been ruled out for the season, but Tino Livramento is set to return to training soon. Che Adams and Mo Salisu will need late assessments.

~

Newcastle vs Manchester United

Joelinton returns from suspension but Almiron remains out for about another month. Pope (thigh) and Botman (illness) look set to feature, each apparently having recovered from his issue. Anthony Gordon faces a late fitness test.

For United, Eriksen, van de Beek and Heaton are unavailable, while Rashford, Garnacho, Martial and Varane all require further assessment before returning for this one. Casemiro remains suspended.

Monday

Everton vs Spurs

Townsend remains out with no return date and this will be too soon for Calvert-Lewin.

None of Emerson, Bissouma, Bentancur, Richarlison, Davies or Sessegnon will be available, but Hugo Lloris has returned to training.

Tuesday

Bournemouth vs Brighton

Both sides feature on Saturday before this one.

~

Leeds vs Nottingham Forest

Both sides feature on Saturday before this one.

~

Leicester vs Aston Villa

Both sides feature on Saturday before this one.

~

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Both sides feature on Saturday before this one.

Wednesday

Man Utd vs Brentford

Both sides feature Sunday and Saturday, respectively.

~

West Ham vs Newcastle

Both sides feature on Sunday before this one.

Have injuries and suspension caused any problems to your current plans? Are you going to risk any players with knocks or move them on? Let us know your thoughts!

~