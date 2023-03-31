EPL DGW-29 Fantrax Player Picks

Round 29 brings us the biggest double gameweek of the season, with 12 teams playing twice. Only the following teams have single games: Arsenal, Manchester City, Fulham, Everton, Crystal Palace, and Tottenham. There may be some discounted players you’re keeping from the single-game clubs, but this late in the season, I’m thinking twice about keeping anyone (besides Trippier who is staying) who is just playing once this week.

There are some hugely important games for the eight teams fighting for EPL survival in the bottom half of the table. With just four points separating Crystal Palace at 12th and Southampton in 20th. I’ve never seen anything like this before, and I have to admit — I love it.

Goalkeepers

Jason Steele ($1.88, BHA vs BRE, BOU vs BHA)

He’s got two wins and a tie in his three games between the sticks. Both wins were shutout victories and at home. Plus their road game is against low-scoring Southampton. The price is also right for the keeper of a team that is playing with passion and determination.

~

Alphonse Areola ($1.00, WHU vs NEW, WHU vs SOU)

Two home matches and a price tag of a single dollar make him a reasonable choice for the week. West Ham have been much better defensively recently at home, whereas their opponents have struggled to score while on the road.

Defenders

Ben Chilwell ($6.21, CHE vs AST CHE vs LIV)

It’s two home matches for the 10th place Blues. They’ve earned seven points in their last three games, but against (no offense intended) lesser opponents. Benoit Badiashile is another choice and a little cheaper.

~

Pervis Estupinan ($8.92, BHA vs BRE, BOU vs BHA)

He continues to be solid. Not always spectacular, but solid. He’s a safe pick with some attacking upside.

~

Luke Shaw ($11.17, NEW vs MAN, MAN vs BRE)

Shaw and United continue to play solid (not including the Liverpool game) and sit in third with two games in hand. Shaw is still stealing some set pieces too, which gives him added value.

~

Felipe ($4.91, NOT vs WOL, LEE vs NOT)

Have you missed Felipe’s production? Double digit points in every game he’s played, including some with multiple conceded goals. In fact, he has never registered a clean sheet. Over two games against bottom table teams, he’s a very good choice.

Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes ($14.65, NEW vs MAN, MAN vs BRE)

These aren’t the best matchups, but I have a hard time leaving out Bruno given the form that he’s been in. Over two games, he’s due points. I’m waiting on news of Marcus Rashford’s health status too.

~

Alexis Mac Allister ($10.75, BHA vs BRE, BOU vs BHA)

I’m most likely going with at least two BHA mids. Mac gets the slight edge over the others since he’s now apparently on PK duty. There’s one tough matchup and one much more friendly matchup for BHA. But when they click, which they have been doing lately, they can conjure up chances and points against anyone.

~

James Maddison ($12.48, CRY vs LEI, LEI vs AST)

These are good matchups for one the premier midfielders in the EPL. Leicester needs wins. He’s the driving force behind anything good that is happening for the Foxes.

~

Enzo Fernandez ($3.00 CHE vs AST CHE vs LIV)

In order to afford some of the pricier players, you may need to look for some cheaper options. Enzo is one of those options that you should consider. He’s going to start and he quietly amasses points.

Forwards

João Félix ($2.79, CHE vs AST CHE vs LIV)

This is both an enabler pick and one with some real potential. He scored last game and will be looking to build on that. In reality he doesn’t need to do much to return value. For a player of his class, this is an easy option.

~

Ollie Watkins ($14.76 CHE vs AST, LEI vs AST)

Ollie is in form! He has six goals (and an assist) in his last eight games. Although he’s on the road, neither opponent has been consistent at the back.

~

Mohamed Salah ($13.4, MCI vs LIV, CHE vs LIV)

Mo has shown signs of his magnificent self. It’s hard not to have a player of his quality over a two game stretch, even against tough competition. We saw what they did to a strong United team too. He’s a risk, for sure. But I like betting on big players in big games.

Are you all in on doubles? If you’ve got Erling Haaland at a huge discount and he remains injured, what will you do? What teams have the best double matchups? What players are differential picks that I’ve missed?

~