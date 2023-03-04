Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg Article Stream

The return leg of the round of 16 is upon us. Who will progress and who will bow out?

Only a few days separate us from the resumption of the highest-quality football tournament in the world. The four English clubs still alive in the Champions League will be looking to bounce back from three losses and one draw in the second leg to secure qualification to the quarterfinals. With the exception of Liverpool, all the other EPL teams have strong chances to turn the tides. Remember — there is no away-goal rule anymore, so any aggregate draw will result in extra time.

In this stream, NMA will publish a preview of the second leg of the Round of 16, a segment of the tournament that will span 2 weeks. We will also publish the all-important Player Picks article and a Rate My Team piece, and on match days tune in for team news, injury reports, and confirmed lineups.

Bottom line: This stream is your one-stop shop for fantasy UCL resources.

~

Fixtures

Tuesday 7-Mar-2023

Chelsea vs Dortmund

Benfica vs Club Brugge

~

Wednesday 8-Mar-2023

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain

Tottenham vs Milan

~

Tuesday 14-Mar-2023

Porto vs Inter Milan

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig

~

Wednesday 15-Mar-2023

Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

~