UCL Match Day 8 Rate My Team: PPQ

I’ve made three changes to my average team from the previous match day (78 points), all in my defense. I’ve brought in Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Brandon Mechele, and keeper Simon Mignolet. These allow me some movement in substitutions over the match day, which I didn’t have as much last round.

I’m happy with my big names who are capable of big points, but I’m a little worried about rotation. I considered shifting PSG and Real Madrid players, but ultimately decided that a bolstered defense was more important.

For the captain’s armband, I’m starting with Rafa Silva. I then can shift to Messi on Wednesday if I need to and ultimately to a Real Madrid player if neither of those hit. I like that progression.

Considering that the Champion’s League is not my primary fantasy platform, I’ve been mostly pleased with the team.

Total Points: 551

Overall: 17602

NMA: 205

What do you like about my team? What would you do differently? Please log in and share in the comments!

