UCL MD-8 Week 1 Team News, Injury Reports, and Live Chat

In the days leading up to the Champions League Round of 16 second leg, favorites Benfica won domestically 2-0 over Famalicao while their opponents Club Brugge suffered a heavy 0-3 defeat away against Oostende. Liverpool embarrassed Manchester United by a score of 7-0, and Chelsea put a stop to a 6 matches winless streak in all competitions when they defeated Leeds 1-0 this weekend. Dortmund on the other hand hit the magical number 10 of consecutive wins in all competitions as they beat RB Leipzig 2-1 in Bundesliga.

Wednesday will feature one club from each of the top European leagues. Tottenham and Milan will play the second leg in England coming off domestic defeats against Wolves 0-1 and Fiorentina 1-2. The majority of Europe will be focused on the return leg of Bayern vs PSG in Munich. Will PSG’s three victories since the defeat to Bayern be enough to knock the Germans out, or will Bayern capitalize on their home advantage and the return of key players from injuries to once again put an end to the Parisian dream of winning UCL?

Team News (Injury/Suspension)

The Italian club will welcome first-choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan back to the starting lineup. AC Milan have no suspended players from the first leg of the round of 16. Ismael Bennacer is reportedly out by UEFA.com, however; the player featured for Milan’s loss in Florence this weekend as a starter. Brahim Diaz is the only major concern for Milan and will not be risked even if he returns to training ahead of the match.

Tottenham

As Pierre-Emile Hojberg returns from suspension, Eric Dier’s yellow card in Milan means he will not be able to welcome the Italians. Spurs’ physio clinic is still occupied by the following players: Hugo Lloris, Ryan Sessegnon, Rodrigo Bentacur and Yves Bissouma.

Paris Saint-Germain

Nordi Mukiele is back in the fold but other key players, namely Neymar, Presnel Kimpembe and Achraf Hakimi, join long-term injury absentee Renato Sancho on the sidelines. Some online reports categorize Hakmi, Marquinhos and Mukiele as doubtful, but the fear of crashing out of the tournament may push PSG to risk such players.

Bayern Munich

The Bavarians have a long injury list which includes Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, and Noussair Mazraoui. They will be joined by Benjamen Pavard, who was sent off in the first leg and is now suspended. The returns of Ryan Gravenberch and Sadio Mane to the first team will be a big boost for the Bavarians.

Club Brugge

The struggling Belgian club travel to Portugal without Andreas Skov Olsen and Jack Hendry. The clean bill of health Brugge enjoyed before the first leg was not enough for them to take advantage of home grounds.

Benfica

The dark-horse Portuguese club has no injury concerns ahead of their second-leg match with Club Brugge. After winning 2-0 in Leg 1, coach Roger Schmidt will have to try to finish off his opponents without the services of Mihailo Ristic, Chiquinho, Julian Draxler and Goncalo Guedes.

Borussia Dortmund

It did not take long for Dortmund to return to old ways. The injury list has suddenly expanded to include Youssoufa Moukoko, Abdoulaye Kamara, Mateu Morey, Karim Adeyemi, Donyell Malen and Julien Duranville. Julian Ryerson is out due to suspension.

Chelsea

The London club is as plagued by injury as Dortmund, if not worse. Key players such as N’Golo Kante, Eduardo Mendy, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta are joined by Armando Broja as confirmed injuries. Mason Mount is sidelined due to suspension and Reece James and Christian Pulisic will push for early returns to ready-to-play status.

