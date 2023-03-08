EPL GW-27 FPL Player Picks

There’s plenty to digest after last time out, especially the shock 7-0 Liverpool win over Manchester United. This stunning result is causing some concern fantasy managers who own Man Utd assets, and making us wonder whether we should bring in Liverpool players who have otherwise underperformed up to this point

Perhaps those decisions will be made easier by the fact that both of those sides have single games this weekend, while four sides play twice: Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Southampton.

Goalkeepers

David Raya (£4.8m, EVE vs BRE, SOU vs BRE): Two appealing fixtures against relegation strugglers earns Raya a place in our player picks. Brentford has impressive away form so don’t be deterred by the fact that they have to travel for both games.

~

Robert Sanchez (£4.6m, LEE vs BHA, BHA vs CRY): Another double game-week keeper. Brighton are looking great at the moment and have the Top 4 in their sights. Two fixtures against inconsistent sides is a reason to consider the Spanish shot stopper.

Make sure you get a bead on Roberto De Zerbi’s plans for the weekend though. He started Jason Steele (£3.9) against West Ham, and the Englishman kept a clean sheet. De Zerbi explained that “Jason is playing than Robert”, so another benching for Sanchez could be in store. If that’s the case, then Steele offers even better value than his Spanish teammate.

Defenders

Ethan Pinnock (£4.4m, EVE vs BRE, SOU vs BRE): We’re double-dipping on Brentford’s defensive assets, layering Pinnock on top of Raya. Pinnock even scored last time out so he offers extra potential against these poor defences.

~

Joel Veltman (£4.6m, LEE vs BHA, BHA vs CRY): See above! Veltman is our other double-up defensive pick for similar reasons. And like Pinnock, Veltman scored last time out and is a great differential choice with less than 5% ownership.

~

Matty Cash (£4.6m, WHU vs AST): Recent goal-scoring defenders are a theme this week! Cash scored the winner last time out to compliment his clean-sheet, and looks good value for a fixture against a West Ham side that is struggling at both ends of the pitch.

Midfielders

Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m, LEE vs BHA, BHA vs CRY): AMA has turned into a great FPL asset now that he’s playing as a number 10. The World Cup winner returned well last time out with a goal plus an assist, and is the main man in a Brighton side that is thriving right now and has plenty to play for.

~

Cody Gakpo (£7.7m, BOU vs LIV): Gakpo was a star in the 7-0 drubbing of rivals Man Utd, which could prove to be a defining moment in Liverpool’s season. Gakpo had started to produce even before that though, and looks great value for a team seemingly full of confidence again. Gakpo is a good differential too, with a TSB of less than 5%.

~

James Ward-Prowse (£6.3m, MUN vs SOU, SOU vs BRE): Probably the only Saints player worth looking at, even with the double (except for maybe Adams?). He has two difficult fixtures against Man Utd and Spurs, however both of those sides lost last time out. His creativity and set-piece wizardry has led to returns throughout the season, so he demands consideration in a double game-week.

~

Phil Foden (£8.0m, CRY vs MCI): Foden seems to be the in-form Man City player right now after having returned in each of the last two games (2 goals, 1 assist). Man City have a whole host of talent so the key is to try to capitalise on the one in the midst of a purple patch.

Forwards

Darwin Nunez (£8.8m, BOU vs LIV): Nunez grabbed a brace in the 7-0 destruction of Man Utd and should continue in the lead role for Liverpool. And Bournemouth could be a bit demoralised after coming away from the Emirates with nothing.

~

Ivan Toney (£7.7m, EVE vs BRE, SOU vs BRE): Brentford’s tasty double means that Toney is the man to have for this week. He continued his incredible penalty record after coolly slotting another one home last time out, and two games against relegation battlers should offer fertile grounds for returns.

~

Ollie Watkins (£7.3m, WHU vs AVL): A player who is coming back onto FPL managers radars in recent weeks after his impressive run of form. Except for the blank last time out, Watkins had returned in 5 consecutive league matches, and Villa will be looking to pile further damage on West Ham.

Who will you captain this week? Are you deterred by Man Utd assets after their catastrophic loss to Liverpool? Are you looking to move Liverpool assets in? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

