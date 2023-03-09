EPL GW-27 Fantrax Player Picks

We have yet another double this week, and I’m loving some of the choices, especially from Brentford and Brighton. That said, Crystal Palace and even lowly Southampton have some solid options too, including some who could be clever differentials.

Question for you though: After its destruction of the Red Devils, are you tempted to jump on the Liverpool train as it pulls into the station at last place Bournemouth?

As always, tough decisions have to be made, and we’re here to help.

Goalkeeper

Jason Steele ($1.00, LEE vs BHA, BHA vs CRY)

It looks like Steele (of “Sunderland Til I Die” fame) has the earned the #1 jersey at the Amex. It’s hard not to like him for your keeper spot at that price. BHA have been playing well and although save points should be all that is required for him to return value, he also has a good shot at clean sheets and wins against two inconsistent teams this week.

~

David Raya ($19.56, EVE vs BRE, SOU vs BRE)

I know this is REALLY pricey for a keeper. But there is a reason. Since Boxing Day, Raya has only failed to score double digits once (against Palace in a 1-1 draw). In his last three away games he scored over 20 points, and he has two of them this week. Is he worth it? I’m not sure I’m sacrificing other key positions in order to splurge on him, but if you can, do it.

Defenders

Ethan Pinnock ($13.53, EVE vs BRE, SOU vs BRE)

Brentford has the best matchups of the four teams playing twice in GW-27, and Pinnock is a Fantrax rock star. Oct 26th was the last time he scored under 10 points. I can’t see any way way he could come up short of that in a DGW.

~

Pervis Estupinan ($8.53, LEE vs BHA, BHA vs CRY)

BHA have a solid defensive record, and Leeds and Palace are both bottom-half teams. For me his five assists and relatively inexpensive price give him the edge over the other BHA defenders, but any of the starters would be solid options.

~

Jan Bednarek ($5.34, MAN vs SOU, SOU vs BRE)

Even without clean sheets he’s been returning good points. With the tough matchups, I’m only looking at cheap Southampton defenders. He’s one to consider as he should have some work to do against both teams.

Midfielders

Christian Norgaard ($7.52, EVE vs BRE, SOU vs BRE)

With Norgaard in the team Brentford has lost just once (Aug. 20 vs Fulham). This gives me confidence he will play both games of Brentford’s double. He’s not always spectacular, but he will get you points and he’s priced right.

~

Alexis Mac Allister ($10.54, LEE vs BHA, BHA vs CRY)

Solly March is the more consistent pick here, but he’s also $5 more. After a massive game last week, AMA may be able to carry that momentum into the DGW. He’s on PKs now too.

~

Kaoru Mitoma ($8.56, LEE vs BHA, BHA vs CRY)

Mitoma can be streaky. He scored in Brighton’s last game, which could herald the start of another streak.

~

James Ward-Prowse ($14.65, MAN vs SOU, SOU vs BRE)

The best player (and he’s a damn good one) on a not-so-good team. Can you afford to leave out Fantrax’s sixth-best midfielder during a double-week? I would say that the matchups aren’t great, but when your team is 19th, no matchups are great. And his world-class prowess with set pieces means he can score against anyone even if his teammates can’t string together creative attacking movements.

~

Albert Sambi Lokonga ($2.21 CRY vs MCI, BHA vs CRY)

These are tough matchups for Palace. Eze, Zaha, and Olise are stronger offensive players who get much more fantasy attention. But they sit in the $9 range, where for the same money you can do better. But newcomer Lokonga will only set you back a couple of bucks, has been starting, and will be needed to make defensive plays. He could be a useful enabler this week.

Forwards

Ivan Toney ($20.25, EVE vs BRE, SOU vs BRE)

He’s the premier Fantrax forward in the EPL this weekend, but you’re going to have to pay up for him. He’s got 15 goals on the season, and returns points even when he isn’t scoring goals. With two fixtures against relegation-zone teams that aren’t famous for stingy defending, there will probably never be a better time to shell out for Toney.

~

Evan Ferguson ($3.59, LEE vs BHA, BHA vs CRY)

He’s not guaranteed to make the S-XI for both games, but he’ll most likely play a part in each. He’s active and hungry. As you’re looking to fill your lineup with other players, the young striker’s bargain-bin price tag gives you some room in your budget. His upside is high and he plays on a team that is scoring goals.

~

Cody Gakpo ($4.08 BOU vs LIV)

This pick is a combination of price, confidence, and matchup. The inexpensive Liverpool forward takes on the worst team in the league, after scoring twice in ‘Pool’s last match. And it’s the early game so you can check lineups to confirm he’s starting.

I’m going to hold on to heavy discounts on Trippier and Haaland this week even though they only play once. But otherwise, I’m looking at nine double-gamers. Are you dropping any discounts? How many DG’ers will you have? Log in and let us know!

~