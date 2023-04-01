FPL & Fantrax EPL DGW-29 Live Chat

There are 16 matches in DGW-29, which means 12 of 20 teams having doubles: Bournemouth, Brighton, Leeds, Forest, Leicester, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United, Brentford, West Ham and Newcastle.

Saturday 1 April

Man City vs Liverpool | 12:30

This is the one early match that will show Fantrax managers confirmed lineups before their deadline.

Man City vs Liverpool! It was a rival match between the top two teams in the league until Liverpool’s form dropped in this season. After defeating Manchester United 7-0, Liverpool has failed to score in two successive matches (including a 0-1 defeat to Real Madrid in Champions League) and has failed to score in three away matches. This match is likely to be closely contested, both teams having much to play for. Man City has been in excellent form, but Liverpool has a history of performing well against top teams. It’s difficult to predict the outcome, but a draw or a narrow win for Man City could be on the cards.

Score Prediction: Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool

~

Arsenal vs Leeds | 15:00

After being eliminated in the Europa League, Arsenal can now focus fully on winning the league for the first time since 2004. The Gunners are now in a run of six successive league wins, while Leeds has gone undefeated in previous two. Although Leeds is 14th, that’s only two points above the relegation zone. During their last 10 meetings, Arsenal has eight wins and two draws against Leeds.

Score Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Leeds

~

Bournemouth vs Fulham | 15:00

Surprisingly, two of the most impressive goalkeepers play against each other here. Neto is currently ranked 3rd in saves per game (3.8) while Leno is ranked 2nd with 4.0. Bournemouth has shown signs of life after multiple players recovered from injury, while Fulham has lost three of their recent matches after an impressive first half run. Europa spots seem too far for Fulham now. On the other hand, Bournemouth is still fighting to survive.

Score Prediction: Bournemouth 3-1 Fulham

~

Brighton vs Brentford | 15:00

It’s a battle of the dark horses! Brighton is still keeping a Champion league dream alive, now seven points behind 4th-ranked Tottenham but with three games in hand. The new manager and departure of Trossard has not seem to have affected the Seagulls’ play — they are five games undefeated currently. Surprisingly, Brighton and Brentford are ranked 5th and 6th in goals scored per match, so we can expect some attacking in this fixture!

Score Prediction: Brighton 3-2 Brentford

~

Crystal Palace vs Leicester | 15:00

The relegation battle this season is so competitive that even Crystal Palace at 12th is threatened — being only three points above the drop. Palace has not won a match in the last 13. Former manager Patrick Viera’s departure hasn’t helped either. The Eagles have a huge chance to break this negative streak when they welcome Leicester whose last clean sheet was November last year. However, Leicester has an advantage in recent head-to-head meetings, not losing to Palace in their last seven (four wins and three draws).

Score Prediction: Palace 1-1 Leicester

~

Forest vs Wolves | 15:00

If you are expecting an exciting match with lots of goals, you might need to turn away now. These two teams have the fewest (22) goals in the league. Nottingham Forest is still waiting for players to return from major injury crisis, but time is running out as we enter the final quarter of the season. Forest is performing well at home, with one win and two draws in the last four games, including matches against teams like Man City and Newcastle. Wolves found a 1-0 victory the first time they met this season.

Score Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Wolves

~

Chelsea vs Aston Villa | 17:30

Chelsea has little to fight for in the league, but given the internal competition, players will need to give their all to earn spots in the Champions League quartersinals squad. The Blues have transformed since changing formation to a 3-centreback system. They have not only ended their poor 2-wins in 16 matches run, but they have three wins plus a draw in four recent matches.

Score Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Aston Villa

Sunday 2 April

West Ham vs Southampton | 14:00

Yet another relegation battle, both teams currently sit inside the relegation zone. It is difficult to explain why West Ham is ranked 18th in the league when they have qualified to the quarterfinal of Europa Conference League. The Hammers are on a five-game unbeaten run at home, while Southampton has not scored in the last two away matches.Watch to see if West Ham is awarded a penalty — the Hammers have been awarded most penalties (7) in the league this season.

Score Prediction: West Ham 1-0 Southampton

~

Newcastle vs Man United | 16:30

A rematch of the League Cup final, this time Newcastle will have home advantage. Newcastle still has the fewest conceded goals but has failed to keep a clean sheet in the last eight, which shows signs of form dropping in the defence line. Kieran Tripper (18) and Bruno Fernandes (19) are ranked 3rd and 2nd in big chances created. MU has not lost to Newcastle in the teams’ last seven meetings, earning five wins plus two draws.

Score Prediction: Newcastle 0-1 Manchester Utd

Monday 3 April

Everton vs Tottenham | 20:00

Spurs will play their first match since manager Antonio Conte’s departure, and they play against Everton who just changed managers as well. Although Tottenham is still ranked at 4th, the European qualification spot is not secure — Teams behind are chasing relentlessly. Tottenham is third best in goals scored (52) but has not won in the last five away matches. Expect goals as Everton’s offense has been improved under a new manager, scoring five in the last three (as compared to 17 in the earlier 25).

Score Prediction: Everton 1-3 Tottenham

Tuesday 4 April

Bournemouth vs Brighton | 19:45

The main reason Bournemouth is in the relegation zone is the major injury crisis they had in the first half of the season, especially among attacking players. However, even with their return, the Cherries face a huge challenge from European-spot favorite Brighton, currently unbeaten in seven away games. Neto will have to continue to perform at his best to stop threats from Brighton’s in-form attack.

Score Prediction: Bournemouth 2-2 Brighton

~

Leeds vs Forest | 19:45

With equal records of 6 wins + 8 draws + 13 loses, both teams have the same points in the table, separated by Leeds having a better goal difference, a lackluster -9 compared to Forest’s abysmal -27. Leeds has home advantage, and Forest has the worst away record in the league with just one win + 3 draws + 9 loses. Surprisingly, Forest has an advantage head-to-head — not losing to Leeds in their last six meetings (3 wins + 3 draws). This match is a crucial relegation six-pointer.

Score Prediction: Leeds 2-1 Forest

~

Leicester vs Aston Villa | 19:45

Leicester’s leaky defense will have huge pressure handling Villa’s in-form Ollie Watkins. Although the Villans have no clear objectives in the league anymore (11 points from the top4 and 14 points from relegation), they are actually on a good run of form with three wins plus a draw in four. On the other hand, the Foxes have failed to win in their last six attempts in all competitions, a draw with Brenford last match stopping a skid of five losses in a row. Improvement and changes are needed from the former league champions if they wish to stay in the top flight.

Score Prediction: Leicester 1-1 Aston Villa

~

Chelsea vs Liverpool | 20:00

Here’s another heavyweight match that includes Liverpool in this DGW! After playing Man City on the weekend, Liverpool will visit Stamford Bridge in the capital midweek to fight for European qualification. Chelsea has an advantage in the schedule, hosting both DGW matches, while Liverpool must travel twice. Surprisingly, people normally expect goal scoring between these two, but according to the head-to-head records, these teams have drawn five from 5 meetings in all competitions (in 90 minutes), with 0-0 being the score line in the last three.

Score Prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool

Wednesday 5 April

Man United vs Brentford | 20:00

The first time these teams met this season, United suffered a huge 0-4 loss to Brentford, but results have turned around since. The Red Devils have just been crowned League Cup champions and are still participating in all competitions. Coincidently, United has suffered yet another huge crash, falling 0-7 to rival Liverpool. A 0-0 draw with Southampton is worrisome in itself. Will Man United overturn their form to secure their 3rd rank in the league?

Score Prediction: Man United 3-0 Brentford

~

West Ham vs Newcastle | 20:00

After an impressive defensive record in the first half of the season, Newcastle has shown some weakness, conceding the last eight matches in all competitions. This gives hope to a West Ham side currently mired in 18th place and looking up from the relegation zone. The Hammers are on a run of five unbeaten at home in all competitions, so the Magpies will need to give their all if they are still eyeing European spots.

Score Prediction: West Ham 3-2 Newcastle

~

Stats and info for this article were sourced from fantasyfootballscout.co.uk and premierleague.com

~