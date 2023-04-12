EPL GW-31 Best FPL Differentials

With the Premier League season entering its final stages, fantasy managers are looking for every advantage they can find to propel their teams up the rankings. Let’s highlight some of the best differential picks for GW-31 that could gain you an edge over your rivals and help you move up the fantasy standings.

Tyrell Malacia (DEF, £4.2m, Nottingham Forest v Manchester United)

1.9% selected

Luke Shaw is not expected to return from injury for a couple more weeks, giving the young Tyrell Malacia an opportunity to deputize. The Dutchman was impressive coming off the bench to replace Shaw against the Bees, and then had the opportunity to repeat the performance against the Toffees. His price is right and so is the opponent, so there’s not much risk here.

~

Michael Olise (MID, £5.4m, Southampton v Crystal Palace)

0.8% selected

At 21 years and 118 days of age, Michael Olise became the youngest player in Premier League history to assist three goals from open play in a single game in the 5-1 demolition of Leeds. And Palace’s fixture chart is pretty much solid green until the end of the campaign — fertile ground for the right-winger to continue to flourish.

~

Anthony Martial (FWD, £6.3m, Nottingham Forest v Manchester United)

1.0% selected

Marcus Rashford limped off the pitch in last weekend’s 2-0 win Everton and looks poised to be out for “a few games.” This presents Martial an opportunity for increased minutes in the weeks ahead. That could be a boon not only for Martial, but also for the FPL managers who scoop him up ahead of the trip to City Ground. (United blanks in GW-32 though, so if you pick up Martial this week, make sure you have a plan for next.)

~

Alexander Isak (FWD, £6.7m, Aston Villa v Newcastle United)

6.2% selected

Isak’s return to the starting lineup in GW-23 was quickly followed by a purple patch that began in GW-27; since then he has notched five goals in five games, including one in each of his last two. His goal contributions will continue to be important to Newcastle’s campaign for Champions League qualification.

~

Jack Grealish (MID, £7.0m, Manchester City v Leicester)

7.0% selected

Grealish has caught the eye in recent matches with back-to-back 12-pointers. The left-winger has started 11 EPL matches in a row, and has registered a goal plus an assist in each of the last two.

~

Son Heung-min (MID, £11.6m, Spurs v Bournemouth)

6.4% selected

A Golden Boot winner last season, Son has had a relatively tame 2022-23. As a consequence, the perennial fantasy favorite has seen his ownership dip to just 6.4%. But with Spurs locked in a battle for European qualification as we head down the stretch, Son is picking up pace just at the right time. The Korean international has posted three goal contributions over his last four games.

Are you planning to add any of these players in your squad this weekend? Do you have any other players in mind as a differential for this game-week? Please log in and share your thoughts in the comments below!