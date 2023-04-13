Fantrax EPL GW-31 Player Picks

Midweek European fixtures occupied us, Man City showing prowess with a huge 3-0 win over Bayern Munich. We factor in these games as a potential indicator in the league as well as our usual scouting to find you the best picks for this game-week.

Goalkeepers

Jed Steele (CHE vs BRI, $2.37)

One of the cheapest keepers in the game has forced himself into the number 1 position over Sanchez. Brighton has been in strong form as hunting for a Top-4 slot. The Seagulls now face a Chelsea side that has blanked the last two weeks.

Ederson (MCI vs LEI, $10.50)

Ederson is significantly cheaper than most other premium keepers and well worth bringing in. He should keep a clean-sheet here with most of the attacking to be at the Leicester goal.

Defenders

Tyrell Malacia (NFO vs MU, $4.40)

A decent enough budget option for a Man United side that is in the hunt for a Champions League spot. The Red Devils kept a clean-sheet in GW-30, and Malacia should continue to cover in Luke Shaw’s absence.

John Stones (MCI vs LEI, $4.89)

Stones has benefited from a change in system, which puts him in a more adventurous position in midfield. He is an aerial threat, and he set up Haaland in the Champions League, so he will likely find opportunity against a leaky Leicester City side.

Ibrahima Konate (LEE vs LIV, $4.31)

Konate is a decent budget pick against a stuttering Leeds side. He not only has opportunity at the back but also up top. He was close to scoring the winner against Arsenal last time out.

Midfielders

Kaoru Mitoma (CHE vs BRI, $9.54)

Other than the loss to Tottenham, Mitoma has produced goal contributions in his previous five matches. He is one of the in-form players in the league and was unlucky not to score against Spurs, subject to some poor officiating.

Son Heung-Min (TOT vs BOU, $11.99)

Son scored a cracking goal and showed signs of his old self last week. He offers an unlikely differential at a (for him) soft price, and he could kick-on from last week in an appealing home fixture as Tottenham fights for a top-4 place.

Mo Salah (LEE vs LIV, $13.46)

Salah scored last time out and was frustrated not to get more — He had a penalty miss and some shots saved by Aaron Ramsdale. Leeds come into this one having leaked five goals last time out, so Salah is a good bet here.

Riyad Mahrez (MCI vs LEI, $8.59)

Mahrez was one of those rested in Manchester City’s midweek 3-0 Champions League victory over Bayern Munich. He is likely to start this one and has a high points-ceiling, especially against relegation fodder.

Forwards

Gabriel Jesus (WHU vs ARS, $11.06)

Jesus has returned to match fitness at the right time for title-chasing Arsenal. Last time out, he scored on Liverpool at Anfield. In the home stretch, he will be essential to Arsenal’s title push, so he should continue to start. Next he faces a West Ham side that featured in Europe midweek.

Anthony Martial (NFO vs MU, $3.43)

Martial could well benefit from Marcus Rashford’s absence after being highly praised by ten Hag in recent press conferences. Martial scored last time out in a cameo, and he should get more game time in this one.

Erling Haaland (MCI vs LEI, $20.58)

Impossible to drop at the moment as he continues to shatter records. He has 45 goals across all competitions this season. A fixture against 19th place Leicester is just impossible to not have him.

Are you going for any differentials this week? Are you thinking ahead and already factoring the blanks in GW-32? Please log in and let us know in the comments!

