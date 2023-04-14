EPL GW-31 Pre-Deadline Chat

Here’s our weekly roundup of team news and injury reports.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United | 15 Apr (Sat)

No updates on the injury list from Aston Villa. Matty Cash, Boubacar Kamara and Philippe Coutinho are not expected to return until next week at the earliest, while Leon Bailey and Jed Steer may need even more time to recover.

On the other hand, Miguel Almiron from Newcastle United might have a chance to feature in this match, but Allan Saint-Maximin is out with a hamstring injury. Emil Krafth also remains unavailable.

Both teams are in really good form in recent matches — expect a close and exciting match!

Chelsea vs Brighton | 15 Apr (Sat)

One of the heavyweight matches this week. Big blow for Chelsea defence as Kalidou Koulibaly and Carney Chukweumeka are still being ruled out. Armando Broja is still recovering from the ACL surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Centre back Levi Colwill will not be able to play against his parent club. Apart from that, there are a few Brighton players who will also miss this match due to injury, including Adam Lallana, Jeremy Sarmiento, Enock Mwepu and Tariq Lamptey. Jakub Moder is recovering ahead of schedule but very unlikely to feature this week.

Brighton is 7 points behind 5th ranked Tottenham Hotspur, but with 2 games in hand there is still hope for them to win a European competition spot.

Everton vs Fulham | 15 Apr (Sat)

Good news for Everton that Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ruben Vinagre will have a chance to feature in this match, but Abdoulaye Doucoure is suspended. Seamus Coleman will need another week for his hamstring recovery and Andros Townsend will be absent for the foreseeable future. Vinagre is a doubt.

On the other hand, Aleksandar Mitrovic from Fulham is suspended for 8 matches after the incident in Old Trafford and will obviously miss this match. Neeskens Kebano and Layvin Kurzawa remain ruled out this week.

Everton have their form improved gradually after a new manager is appointed, but Fulham is currently in the run of 5 defeats in a row. The European Competition spot is now too far to reach for Fulham.

Southampton vs Crystal Palace | 15 Apr (Sat)

Southampton is still in the bottom of the table and time is running out for them to earn enough points to survive. No new injuries have been reported, however; Romeo Lavia will probably feature in this match while Salisu, Valentino Livramento, Che Adams, and Juan Larios remain as long-term absentees.

Crystal Palace is in a run of 2 wins in a row since Roy Hodgson’s appointment as manager. Odsonne Edouard, Nathan Ferguson and Christopher Richards will be returning in this match, while goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and starting forward Wilfried Zaha need more time for recovery. Nathaniel Clyne will also miss out with a knee issue. Although Crystal Palace has earned 6 points in its most recent 2 games, they are still not far away from the relegation zone.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth | 15 Apr (Sat)

There are quite a few players injured from Tottenham Hotspur who are not yet fully recovered, including Yves Bissouma, Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies who are near to but not fully recovered, and long-term absentees like Emerson and Rodrigo Bentancur who underwent serious operation. Lucas Moura remains suspended in this match.

On the other hand, Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi and Hamed Traore are currently being assessed and are 50/50 to feature in this match but Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas are still being ruled out.

Wolves vs Brentford | 15 Apr (Sat)

Previous match winning goal scorer Matheus Nunes had a knock but should be fit for this match. Sasa Kalajdzic, Oliveira and Boubacar Traore will remain out and Ruben Neves and Jonny are suspended.

As for Brentford, Frank Onyeka is given green light to play while Kristoffer Ajer, Keane Lewis-Potter and Pontus Jansson remain as long term absentees. No new injury reported from the camp.

Man City vs Leicester City | 15 Apr (Sat)

Phil Foden is the only absentee from Man City’s roster as he recovers from appendix surgery.

Leicester City has now become a favorite for relegation, currently sitting at the 19th place in the table. The good news is that Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall returned to the squad after serving his suspension, and that Youri Tielemans and Ryan Bertrand have chances to play in this game. Harvey Barnes and Ricardo Pereira will miss out due to a hamstring injury, and James Justin has ruptured his Achilles and will be out for the season.

West Ham Utd vs Arsenal | 16 Apr (Sun)

The London Derby is always nice to watch! The striker Gianluca Scamacca is the only player injured from West Ham; he is close to recovery but is unlikely to play this game.

As for Arsenal, William Saliba, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Mohamed Elneny remain out.

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd | 16 Apr (Sun)

Although Ryan Yates and Serge Aurier have a chance to feature this week, the injury list is still long for Nottingham Forest. Dean Henderson, Lodi and Gustavo Scarpa are close, while Chris Wood, Willy Boly, Giulian Biancone, Kouyate, Niakhate and Omar Richards remain as long term absentees.

As for Man United, Lisandro Martinez and Marcus Rashford are the latest players added to the injury list. Christian Eriksen has recovered, and ten Hag has dropped hints that Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay could possibly also be in line to return this week. Donny Van de Beek, Varane, Heaton, and Alejandro Garnacho will certainly be out.

Leeds Utd vs Liverpool | 17 Apr (Mon)

No new injury reported from the Leeds Camp with Maximillian Wober, Stuart Dallas and Tyler Adams the only 3 players out due to injury.

As for Liverpool, Luis Diaz and Konate are likely to return in this game, while Calvin Ramsey, Bajcetic and Naby Keita will be out for the rest of the season.

Stats and info for this article were sourced premierleague.com

