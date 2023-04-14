Rate My FPL and Fantrax EPL GW-31 Teams

FPL

Overall points: 1,776

Overall rank: 1,986,509

Never Manage Alone “BTB”: 2,143

GW-30 wasn’t very good to me. Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne saved me some dignity with a solid captain’s performance, but yellows and goals against elsewhere didn’t help. It’s hard to recover after a few poor transfer decisions (I’m looking at you Joao!).

This week I’m making two changes. I tried to get Erling Haaland back into the lineup, but I wasn’t able to make it happen. Instead, I’ve brought in Arsenal’s Martinelli for Leicester’s Maddison plus Man United’s Martial for Newcastle’s Isak.

I feel well enough about my defensive matchups, but I know I’m still holding Liverpool’s TAA at too much money for too little production. I do like his matchup, so I’ve kept him on.

I’m focused on the top three teams: two Red Devils, two Gunners, and KDB leading my line.

De Bruyne gets my Captain’s armband again this week.

Fantrax - XI

GW-30 was a mixed bag. Solid midfielder performances were leveled out by below average defensive scores and a nothing great from my front three.

Weeks like this are what keep me from climbing up the table:

For GW-31, I’m sticking with the top teams having good matchups.

I’m spending very little on my back line, but I still have some decent matchups, and I’m expecting at least even returns.

I’m all for the teams from Manchester offensively. It’s boom or bust at this point for me. I’ve spent all but $0.01 of my budget to make this happen.

I need lineups to go my way, but here’s to hoping!

What changes are you making for GW-31? What holes must you fill? What future schedule are you preparing for? And are you playing a chip? Please log in and share with the class!

